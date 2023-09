LOS ANGELES - MARCH 14: TV Personality Stassi Schroeder arrives for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Glenn Francis/Pacific Pro Digital Photography)

Stassi Schroeder Welcomes Second Baby

Baby makes four! Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed their son Messer Rhys September 7th. This is their second baby. Their daughter Hartford was born in January 2021.

Check out the adorable announcement below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stassi Schroeder Clark (@stassischroeder)

Congratulations to the family and welcome to Club Big Sister, Hartford!

