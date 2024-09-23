Justin Timberlake Breaks Silence on Arrest

Justin Timberlake has broken his silence about his DWI arrest earlier this week.

The *NSYNC star addressed the topic in Chicago last night while performing for his world tour, as per E! News.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it’s been a tough week, but you’re here, and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now,” he said as per a fan’s social media account.

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

As previously reported, the Grammy winning singer was arrested in Sag Harbor this week after being pulled over for driving while intoxicated. He refused a breathalyzer and failed several sobriety tests, leading to his arrest.

He is due in court on July 26th.