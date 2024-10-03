Celebrity Scandals/Crime

Justin Timberlake Arrest Details and Mugshot Released

By on Thursday, October 3, 2024

Originally posted on June 18, 2024 @ 5:01 pm

From the Mickey Mouse Club to the Celebrity Mugshot Club! Justin Timberlake’s mugshot has been released via the Sag Harbor Police Department.

It has also been revealed that the singer was pulled over  after he blew through a stop sign. He then  sparked further concern after he was seen allegedly swerving on the road.

 

The *NSYNC singer claimed that he had only one martini prior to the incident, but police reports reveal that he refused a breathalyzer and smelled strongly of alcohol while also looking glassy eyed. He also failed his sobriety test, which led to his arrest.

Justin has a scheduled court date on July 26th.

 

This is a developing story.

