Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive Prison Sentence

From reality TV to the Big House! Todd and Julie Chrisley, known for their hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best on USA Network, have been sentenced to prison, TVGrapevine has learned.

Todd was sentenced to twelve years in prison, plus sixteen months probation. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison, plus sixteen months probation.

In addition, their accountant Peter Tarantino was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of filing two false corporate tax returns on behalf of the Chrisley’s company.

The Chrisleys were sentenced in June of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than thirty million dollars of fraudulent loans, as well as a number of tax crimes, including conspiring to defraud the IRS, tax evasion. Julie was also found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

It is unknown when the Chrisleys will begin their sentences or if they will head to prison at the same time.

Peter will start his sentence on May 1st after recovering from hip surgery.

