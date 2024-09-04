Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 11/14/2023

It is Whitney Houston night on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars! The show will celebrate her greatest songs with new dances. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiero host, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge. Billy Porter is a guest judge.

After an opening dance number and performance from Billy, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Harry Jowsey

Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: I Have Nothing

Sammi: it is a good idea to put Harry in a ballet class. It would have been more hilarious if he were in a class with little kids like Lassiter did in Psych.

He really seems to be taking the critique he gets to heart…..this is a vast improvement from what we have seen from him in past weeks. I am sooooo proud of him and all the progress he has made thus far.

As an aside, Rylee’s dress is gorgeous.

Derek: There were some breakthrough moments for him…just like he saw in his dream last night.

Billy: He has grown exponentially.

Bruno: The NYC Ballet is calling and loves him!

Carrie Ann: She is seeing true grace from him.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniell Karagach

Dance: Samba

Song: Higher Love

Sammi: He has such spirit when he dances. He is adorable, fun and tries hard to get the technique correct. This is not the best, but I loved it anyway.

Billy: He loves everything about him, but work on mouthing the words.

Bruno: He messed it up, but it had high content and quality.

Carrie Ann: It was too casual and he didn’t finish his moves.

Derek: It was a proper samba.

Scores: 8-9-8-8=33/40

Celebrity: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Contemporary

Song: Greatest Love of All

Sammi: As an aside, her dress is also so pretty. The costumes are amazing tonight! Her story about how this song spoke to her as a kid growing up was so incredible….and we saw that throughout the entire dance. It was by far her best dance and the most powerful of the season.

Bruno: We saw a different side of her and he loves it.

Carrie Ann: She is in tears because it was that touching.

Derek: She has a beautiful energy and he loves how she danced for herself tonight.

Billy: He felt the importance of her story.

Scores: 8-8-9-8=33/40

Celebrity: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Babysitters Club on Netflix, Marvel

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Tango

Song: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Sammi: WOW! She SLAYED this dance….everything was perfect…there is nothing else to say, it is that good!

Carrie Ann: It was flawless!

Derek: That is how you do a tango.

Billy: It was magical!

Bruno: Tango is her superpower!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!!! THE FIRST PERFECT SCORE OF THE SEASON!!!!

Celebrity: Barry Williams

Claim to Fame: Brady Bunch

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Rumba

Song: Didn’t We Almost Have It All

Sammi: They are so sweet together…..they remind me of Jerry and Kym from season three. He is really taking this seriously and it is really paying off with his dancing. Tonight proved that he is in it to win it.

Derek: There were a few glitches, but it was great overall.

Billy: He can do more, but he did like the dance.

Bruno: It was a true and sustained performance.

Carrie Ann: He is a showman.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: Bachelor/Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song:: I Will Always Love You

Sammi: She really gave it her all tonight….that was flawless and beautiful…..she put everything and more into that dance…I am once again left speechless.

Billy: Gorgeous with great storytelling.

Bruno: It was sophisticated and classy.

Carrie Ann: She saw more joy tonight.

Derek: He gives her some pointers, but thinks she is magnificent.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Queen of the Night

Sammi: What a way to end this round! They killed it with this dance. I have to say, she is one of the biggest surprises and delights of the season. Every dance she brings something new and improves.

Bruno: She dominated it!

Carrie Ann: She did well, but was a bit awkward.

Derek: She knows how to use her arms like no other and is fantastic.

Bruno: It made him want to dance.

Scores: 9-10-10-10=39/40

She also gets 3 extra points due to being exempt from the dance-off.

Dance Off!

Alyson and Sasha vs. Harry and Rylee: Rumba to One Moment in Time—Winner—Alyson and Sasha

Barry and Peta vs Jason and Daniella: Salsa to It’s Not Right (But It’s Ok)—Winner—Barry and Peta

Charity and Artem vs. Xochitl and Val: Cha cha cha to So Emotional—Winner—Charity and Artem

Results: Bottom three couples are Charity and Artem, Barry and Peta and Jason and Daniella—with Barry being eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!