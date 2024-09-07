Author Francine Pascal Passes Away at 92

Sad news for the literary world today. Francine Pascal, who brought the Sweet Valley franchise to life, has died. She was 92 years old.

According to the New York Times, the young adult author died of lymphoma. Her daughter Laurie confirmed the news to the publication.

Francine is responsible for bringing the characters of Jessica and Elizabeth Wakefield to life through several series, including Sweet Valley High, Sweet Valley Twins and Friends and Sweet Valley Kids. A college series and several special editions followed, along with Sweet Valley Confidential, which took place when the characters were adults.

A television series was also released in the nineties based on the books.

Francine is survived by two of her three daughters, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her third daughter died in 2008.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.