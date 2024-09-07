Usher Concert Coming to Theaters

USHER, the globally renowned singer, songwriter, dancer and entrepreneur, with over 80 million records sold worldwide and 8 GRAMMY® Awards, is bringing the ultimate intimate concert experience to theaters this fall. AMC Theatres® (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and the world, Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision, today announced that USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS concert film will arrive in cinemas around the world for a limited run beginning September 12.

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies into a seductive French touch confession. Captured during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits including “Yeah!”, “My Boo”, “Love In This Club” and more from USHER’s 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, USHER gives audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage – creating a global moment that moviegoers won’t want to miss.

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS will screen in 2,000 cinemas worldwide, including approximately 1,000 cinemas in the United States. The film will play at AMC and ODEON locations, and many other locations globally. Worldwide screening details and ticketing will be available at UsherinParis.com on August 6 at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT. Fans are encouraged to sign up for further information. Screenings will take place between September 12 – 15 and may vary by location.

The concert film will be released in the U.S. and globally by Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with AMC Theatres Distribution. AMC and ODEON will provide core marketing support for the film in the U.S. and international markets. Sony Music Vision is the distributor of all rights excluding theatrical.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” said USHER. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

“For 30 years USHER has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Half Time Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theatres for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution,” said Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO, AMC Theatres.

Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing, adds “We are excited to continue our partnership with Sony Music Vision and AMC Theatres Distribution to bring the energy of USHER to movie theater audiences around the world. He is the perfect artist to support our shared vision of creating global experiences around concert films for artists that advance the evolution of the cinema into venues for all forms of entertainment.”

USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS is a film by and directed by Anthony Mandler. It is a production of Arcovision, Kingdom Films and Laffitte Group Productions. The film is produced by Anthony Mandler, Usher Raymond and Ron Laffitte. Executive Producers for Kingdom Films are Aakomon Jones and Angelo Gopee. Executive Producer for Arcovision is Kwesi Collisson. Executive Producers for Sony Music are Tom Mackay, Richard Story and Krista Wegener.