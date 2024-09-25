TV News

ARROW “The Thanatos Guild” Sneak Peek

NYSSA AL GHUL COMES BACK TO STAR CITY WITH A DANGEROUS MESSAGE FOR THEA —  Nyssa Al Ghul (guest star Katrina Law) returns to Star City to warn Thea (Willa Holland) that a group of renegade League of Assassins members are planning to attack her.  This group, led by Athena (guest star Kyra Zagorsky), is intent on finding a mysterious box that Malcolm left behind and will stop at nothing to get it.  Nyssa helps Oliver (Stephen Amell) come to a life-changing realization.  Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Ben Sokolowski (#616).  Original airdate 3/29/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

 

