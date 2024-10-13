TV News

SUPERNATURAL “Scoobynatural” Sneak Peek

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Originally posted on September 25, 2024

JINKIES! “SUPERNATURAL” GETS ANIMATED WHEN SAM, DEAN AND CASTIEL ARE TRANSPORTED INTO THE WORLD OF SCOOBY DOO – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.  Robert Singer directed the episode written by Jim Krieg & Jeremy Adams (#1316).  Original airdate 3/29/2018. (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzd1iE67Gyc

