TV News

BLACK LIGHTNING “Sins of the Father”  Sneak Peek

By on Sunday, October 13, 2024
CW Announces Summer Schedule

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 2:06 pm

SECRETS AND LIES – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) attempts to rescue several long-missing children reveals a secret he did not anticipate, and its resulting connections.  Gambi (James Remar) struggles to stay strong while in a compromising position. Jefferson begins to view things differently.  Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star.  The episode was written by Pat Charles and directed by Eric Laneuville (#110).  Original airdate 3/27/2018. — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYBuA5D8uoM

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

CW Announces Summer ScheduleBlack Lightning preview for January 23 SUPERNATURAL “Scoobynatural” Sneak Peek ARROW “The Thanatos Guild” Sneak Peek
See also  America's Got Talent Recap for 6/28/2022
0
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *