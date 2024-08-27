Celebrity News

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor Announce Divorce

He’s no longer the number one guy in her life! The Valley stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, whose love story was chronicled on Vanderpump Rules, announced their divorce earlier today.

According to E!  Wes, the couple have  been separated since Jan. 24 and listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Brittany, who did the filing, requested primary legal and physical custody of their son Cruz  and for Jax to be granted child visitation.

She also requested  to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to her or Jax.

The couple’s relationship was featured on both shows, with The Valley focusing on the downfall. They also discussed their relationship issues on their podcast When Reality Hits.

This is a developing story…

