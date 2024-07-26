Magnolia Network July 2024 Schedule

Magnolia Network July 2024 Schedule

Magnolia Network today unveiled its lineup of cable and streaming premieres for the entire month of July, including a new season of Barnwood Builders (cable) and the streaming premiere of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation eighth season.

The network also announced a new series, BBQ High, that will premiere later this summer. Produced by Hit + Run, this hour-long, six-episode series follows Texas teens during their senior year of high school as they compete in a series of regional BBQ competitions for a shot at winning the state championship and scholarship money. They work to perfect brisket, ribs, chicken and other BBQ dishes all while navigating their senior year and pivotal life decisions. Additionally, new seasons of Where We Call Home and Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation will premiere this summer.

New content premiering throughout the month of July is as follows. All information is subject to change:

Friday, July 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation –STREAMING PREMIERE – Buyers achieve the dream of purchasing an affordable vacation home and take on the task of remodeling their property. The family comes together with a little imagination and a lot of muscle to transform their property into the relaxing oasis they’ve always envisioned.

Season 9 available to stream on Max and discovery+

Thursday, July 11

Barnwood Builders – CABLE PREMIERE– Mark Bowe and his team of West Virginia skilled craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, repurposing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. While giving 200-year-old structures new life, they share the inspiring stories and histories behind them.

Season 19 premieres on Magnolia Network at 8/7c with new episodes every Thursday

Season 18 available to stream on Max and discovery+ on Wednesday, July 3

Wednesday, July 17

A Home Away – STREAMING PREMIERE– Design duo Bryan and Catherine Williamson are taking on their most ambitious project yet by renovating and operating a Queen Anne bed and breakfast in Columbus, Ohio.

Full season available to stream on Max and discovery+

With more than 700 hours of premium unscripted content from an ever-growing roster of creators spanning home, food, gardening, design, entrepreneurship and the arts, Magnolia Network’s robust programming slate of originals includes the complete Fixer Upper library in addition to Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Homegrown, Ranch to Table, Maine Cabin Masters, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, The Established Home, The Lost Kitchen and more.