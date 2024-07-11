Actress Shelley Duvall Dead at 75

Sad news for the world of Hollywood today. Actress Shelley Duvall, known for her incredible performance in The Shining, has died. She was 75 years old.

The actress died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at her home in Texas, according to her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to The Shining, she appeared in Popeye opposite Robin Williams, Frasier, Wishbone, Annie Hall and countless other projects during her decades long career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.