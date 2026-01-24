Will Trent Recap for Studio 4B

This week’s episode of Will Trent on ABC opens with a modeling shoot taking place. The model Chloe then asks what is happening as she is stabbed to death.

Amanda tells Will where to go. He thinks he is in the right place, but he is actually lost. While he tries to figure out where to go, he runs into Ava and they have an awkward conversation.

She tells him where to go to find the crime scene, but not before giving him her number.

As Will finally arrives, Amanda talks to Alex and Valentina, who say that someone claiming to be a famous photographer named Kessler was the one who arranged the shoot. However, it was an imposter….who could possibly be the killer.

Will has blacklight turned on and sees a ton of evidence, including vintage film. He infers that the killer wanted photos of her dead.

Cooper, Ormewood and Nico walk with Betty so they can get Ormewood out of the house. Betty get loose so they go to the house where she ran. The man gets the dog, but the niece slams the door on their faces.

There is blood on Betty’s paw, but there is no cut, making them think there could have been a murder at the house.

Faith and Will work on the case when Ava comes in to help. As they look over the photos, Ava connects them to Crispin, someone Chloe Me Too-ed in the past. They also find some old fashioned film.

Angie, Nico and Ormewood work on the case involving Betty, only to get caught and insulted by another cop.

Faith and Will look for Crispin and find him in a bathtub. He resists arrest the whole time.

When Crispin is questioned, they discover he had an alibi for the night of Chloe’s murder. However, they have him on a slew of other charges. He gives him the name of the man who hired him–Gideon–and says that he is the one to question. He also claims that the film he has (which matches the one at the crime scene) was purchased on eBay.

Angie and Ormewood go to question Nico’s neighbor Viggo, who evades their questions about the couple.

Back at the station, Ormewood tries to get help on the case when he realizes that he forgot to help Cooper with her book report. He and Angie have a heart to heart about their lives when their contact contacts them, saying there is nothing on Viggo. They decide to go on a stakeout.

Ava, Will and Faith go undercover to question Gideon. As they take everything in at the gallery, they hear a rumor that he would pay thousands to get a picture of a person dying.

The film is tracked to Alex. When they go to question him, Valentina is confused as to why are they are there. Framed pictures of a dead Chloe are found as Alex walks in. He says he messed up and jumps out the window to his death, with Valentina screaming.

At the stakeout, they connect the couple from the house to the mob. Betty runs out of the car and into the house with Ormewood and Angie chasing her. They find the couple tied up and Viggo escaping on a tricycle.

Ormewood struggles but is finally able to capture Viggo. However, they just lay on the lawn.

Faith and Will continue to investigate while Valentina sits in shock. He goes to talk to Ava about printing negatives, but they end up hooking up with timers ringing several times.

Valentina goes missing, but when they go to look for her, she ends up holding Ava at gunpoint. She wants the negatives from the shoot and that Alex is dead because of them. She complains about Alex messing up and is then arrested by Faith.

Ormewood actually ended up saving Viggo, who was tracked down by the mob couple. Viggo is now in witness protection. Betty has a badge!

Ormewood goes home to have lunch and watch movies with Cooper but ends up falling asleep.

Nico drops Betty off at the station so they can go on a date. Will tries to question them when Ava comes in. He introduces Ava to Betty and she thanks him for saving her life.

Ava is going to NY, but they decide to pick things up when she gets back.

He decides not to be so serious at Ava’s request as the episode comes to a close.