Will Trent Recap for 1/13/2026

Pete tells Faith and Amanda that it looks like the victims are Will and James and that it was a murder suicide.

Angie looks in the burned car and finds a flip phone. She determines it is not Will’s and that there was no jewelry at the scene…..and Will would have always worn the necklace that belonged to his mother. This determines Will and James are likely alive and this was a staged scene.

We see Will being held hostage by James the previous day. The two men fight and then Will driving a tied-up James around…..taking the law into his own hands, all while talking to Eduardo the phone

Amanda argues with Bill about how to handle the case and ends her medical leave, telling him his work is done. Meanwhile, Ormewood, Angie and Franklin continue their investigation and try to figure out whose bodies were burned.

Caleb and Faith question a gas station attendant who refused to cooperate until he is threatened. They all look at it and see Will, who is arguing with Eduardo. James continues to beg for mercy.

Eduardo asks if he wants a to-do list to cover up a murder. A woman attacks Will with a needle and it turns out she is working with James, who is faking the whole thing to kidnap Will.

Will is held hostage now and it looks like he has a bomb attached to him….and so is James? The woman Susan is transporting James to a new life, but she knows about the other women and is not a happy bunny.

Susan feeds them a meal, which they pretend to enjoy. They try to make small talk and keep her distracted in hopes of being released.

Ormewood is talking to his son Max and daughter Cooper while trying to find Will via surveillance camera. He finds a sticker on the car and thinks Susan works for law enforcement. All the while, Ormewood is fighting chemo nausea.

Will continues to distract Susan by asking about her love story with James. However, it turns sour when she cuts his finger off during a game of Roses and Thorns.

Susan leaves to run errands while Will tends to James.

Franklin and Ormewood look for the corrections officer while Angie might be going into having contractions. Luckily, they are only Braxton Hicks contractions and she is fine. Dr. Seth is with her and while he wants her to take care of herself and the baby, he is upset she wants to help Will. She says Will is family, but Seth argues he and the baby are as well.

Caleb and Faith talk to one of Caleb’s contacts to get more information on who might have Will and James. Cue them getting Susan Barno’s information.

Will and James try to escape….and are they bonding? Airing grievances? A little of both? Whatever it is, it works and they work together to knock down the trailer they are in to escape.

Angie is waiting at Barno’s, which is Susan’s family business. She knows Will is there and tells her daughter about him, saying they need to meet. Now she is playing Charlie’s Angels while Will and James escape and Susan plans her killing.

Angie to the rescue…she hides and shoots, Will screams her name, James tries to escape and Susan wonders who the heck Angie is….leading to her killing James and trying to escape…..only to be caught by the police and arrested.

Will tries to save James, who says he will see him soon.

Seth and Angie talk about what happened. He says he never was held hostage by a deranged serial killer, but he knows what it is like to lose a spouse. She talks about her tough life and how she is still standing. They have a sweet moment.

Cooper and Max make Ormewood and Faith happy face pancakes even though Ormewood is feeling sick. He and the kids have a sweet moment about how much closer they have been,

Amanda gives Bill what for….she is not putting up with him and i love her for it.

Caleb tells Will Calvin is fine and they chat about Will’s therapy as Caleb cuddles with Betty. Caleb makes it clear that he knows Will’s initial plan, but says he can always call for anything. They agree the world is safer and enjoy cafe con leche together.