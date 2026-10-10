Celebrity Spotlight: Benjamin Hollingsworth

Virgin River star Benjamin Hollingsworth talks to TVGrapevine about the Meet Cute Fan Convention, which will reunite the Virgin River cast.

Tell me about the Meet Cute Fan Convention.

Well, I’m super excited to be a part of it. It’s kind of I think it’s their first one, which is exciting, and it’s also the first time Virgin River cast is getting together in the public to, you know, celebrate the show with the fans, and they have a couple other small town shows that are that are coming. Which the Way Home, I have a friend actually. Evan Williams is coming from that, and One Tree Hill. A few One Tree Hill cast members are coming. It’s shaping up to be something special, and I’m excited.

Is there anything you can tease for the fans? And you know what you’ve heard about the convention, what you think they’re going to be able to expect that makes this one special?

Well, I definitely think that having it be so intimate. You know, we’re doing it at the Loveless Barn, which I I had the pleasure. I shot a movie in Nashville last year. I had the pleasure of going there and eating way too many of their biscuits, which are insane by far the tastiest biscuits around. So it’s a cool setting, and it’s different than normal conventions. You know, I’ve done a few before, and they’re in like big convention spaces, and they feel they feel a little bit less personable. Whereas this one, we’re gonna be in tight with everyone, and we’ll be a few feet away from the people that you know really make our show successful, and the ones that are most committed to us, which is gonna be great.

Other than the biscuits, what are you most looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to you know having these conversations with fans and talking, you know, we’re gonna be doing a few panels, so answering questions from them, and you know, I’m sure some people will have some questions about Brady’s choices throughout the seasons of Virgin River, which I am ready to defend. But yeah, it’s gonna be a fun night. There’s a there’s a VIP Friday kind of kickoff party which is going to be really exciting. It’s at the Virgin Hotels Nashville rooftop pool which is I don’t it’s at night so I’ll leave my speedo at home, but it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be really really cool. I think it’s gonna again be very intimate and a great way to kick off the weekend.

Amazing. Okay, you mentioned this is the first Virgin River cast reunion. So tell us what, how do you feel about that, and what it means to be able to reunite reunite with your cast mates in Nashville?

Well, it’s really great. I mean, we we’re together a lot all the time on set, but we’re not in a you know it’s a work environment, and we this is going to be a very much this is very much a different you know environment for us, and to be able to be laid back and and to celebrate the show that we’ve worked so hard on for the last eight years, which has been incredible. It’s gonna be you know it’s gonna be really really nice to be able to have some you know friendly banter, answer some questions, joke around, and Nashville’s a fun city. So I think we’re all just excited to get there and participate in the festivities.

Amazing! Can you tell us what else you’ve been working on besides Virgin River?

Yeah, there, there’s a few projects that I unfortunately can’t talk right now about. But I actually just wrapped shooting one of them. It was shot in Toronto, so I’ll give you a little bit of a thing. But I, unfortunately, until the press release comes out, I can’t say anything.

Cool. Anything else you want to share with the TV Grapevine readers?

Yeah, I’m just really hoping to see as many. Know Virgin River fans out there, it’s gonna be a fun weekend. Whether you’re like a diehard or just a casual fan, the weekend itself is gonna be, you know, an experience. So something new, something unique, and and you know we’re all just set on having a lot of fun. So hope everyone out there who is a fan comes out and and celebrates with us.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts