The Traitors: New Blood Recap for 10/22/2026

This week’s episode of The Traitors: New Blood on NBC has our Traitors discussing the pros and cons of getting rid of Victor. Knowing this could potentially put blood on their hands, they decide to nix this plan and debate between killing Kriste, Mark and Wyatt.

The next morning, we discover the victim is none other than Mark! This makes Victor even more suspicious of Tomica, while Ben has his eyes on Katie as a potential Traitor.

Abby, for her part, thinks Wyatt is the Traitor based on his previous behavior and the fact she is safe. This makes Kriste wonder if Abby is actually the Traitor and trying to throw people off the scent since she seems to only be going after Faithfuls.

Other Traitor suspects? Clyde and Morgan, who are suspected by Tomica (who knows it isn’t true, she just wants Victor off her back) and Clyde himself, respectively.

Mission time! They are in a field of scarecrows and must collect bags of gold that will lead to a new power that can take the Round Table into a whole new direction.

If someone gets a black heart, they are eliminated from the mission. Victor, Morgan, Wyatt and Katie are all given said black hearts.

Victor is not happy and is told to quit whining by Alan Cumming.

The mission adds $15,300 to the pot.

Victor and Wyatt become allies in secret.

Kriste states her case as to why she thinks Abby is a Traitor, while Abby does the same to Victor.

Victor and Tomica argue over whether or not she used Kriste or Katie’s name in a prior conversation as to whom she thinks is a Traitor. She did say Katie, but claims she said Kriste.

Katie, Morgan and Abby receive one vote apiece, while Wyatt gets two and Tomica gets three. Victor gets five and is banished….and declares himself a Faithful.

However, the Power of the Pardon….which can completely change the game will be revealed next week!

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