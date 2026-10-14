The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/14/2026

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with Lisa talking about the many ways to use the word ‘bitch’ while Heather and Whitney get coffee and talk about how Bronwyn was disrespected.

Whitney then opens up about her issues with Justin and how she needs her friends right now. She admits she and Justin haven’t been intimate for awhile, which makes Heather sad.

Whitney also talks about how she has never been alone and how Justin ‘raised’ her, as well as how her Mormon programming has her questioning what she should do.

Quai and Lisa discuss the night before and how Lisa kept putting on her lipliner because she was bored. She also says the other ladies are like mirrors and share a brain cell.

The women aren’t happy Bronwyn’s boyfriend Brandon is showing up to her party, even though several of her other friends are attending.

Angie schools Lisa on her lip lining and overfilling her upper lip, causing a fight and Lisa talking about what God gave her versus what God didn’t give Angie.

Lisa and Meredith plan on channeling Salt N Pepa to call the women out on their BS because why not?

Bronwyn mourns the end of her San Francisco life. She and Whitney have a heart to heart about the changes in her life, allowing Whitney to think about if she is ready to file for divorce.

Poor Angie is seasick again.

Time to get ready for the party!!! Bronwyn is excited but nervous for the girls to spend time with Brandon,

Angie is in bed sick to her stomach and orders ginger ale or sparkling water from room service, whichever they have.

Whitney is in a wig and snarks that she wears wigs better than Meredith.

Quai stands there awkwardly while Heather, Lisa and Meredith talk about Bronwyn, Brandon and Todd…and how Brandon is a sex worker Bronwyn pays to be with her. WTF? That is so cruel.

The ladies call Angie and tell her to feel better, with them giving her medical advice. Lisa says she may have been a bitch, but she wants Angie to feel better.

The ladies then carry on a side conversation and annoy Angie, who hangs up.

Heather says Brandon is in trouble for crashing the girls’ trip.

Britani tells Brandon she and Bronwyn used to be archenemies but are now besties. She quips she wants to be a third wheel.

Bronwyn thanks her guests and talks about being in San Francisco as a little girl, but Lisa and Meredith are confused since they thought she grew up in Europe.

Lisa then takes the stage….with Meredith as the Glam Kittens. They do a whole song and dance about hypocrisy and bullshit that make people go WTF. Poor Bronwyn is so sad because her party is ruined. I just want to hug her. She then says they are not welcome at their table and she and the other ladies walk away.

Meredith also gives everyone bumps of caviar.

Quai talks to Lisa and Meredith and tells them that this wasn’t nice to do in front of Bronwyn’s friends, but they double down and say that they did nothing wrong.

Bronwyn then tells Lisa and Meredith to leave, saying that while she did some stuff to them, she didn’t deserve this. She tells them not to quit their day jobs, and they have to leave.

Lisa says this song is about all the ladies.

Bronwyn brings the sass back to the party while Lisa and Meredith come back for an encore. Lisa thinks this is what the people want while Bronwyn leaves in tears with Brandon in tow.

The ladies literally pull the plug on them and try to find Bronwyn. Meredith also says they did nothing wrong.

More next week, stay tuned!

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