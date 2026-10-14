The Amazing Race Recap for 10/14/2026

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race 39 on CBS continues where we left off last week, with Doug and Dylan and Jody and Jenn neck and neck to get to the Pit Stop first. One of them will be eliminated if they check in last.

Doug and Dylan check in first, with Jody and Jenn getting eliminated.

The next leg begins with teams departing every two minutes and go to Marina of Marrakech

Conner and Garrett and Ali and Joanna seem to be in an alliance.

The Boss Ladies also think they are in an alliance with Ali and Joanna, but everything is subject to change.

Daisha and Dalton are celebrating their anniversary.

Doug and Dylan plan on stepping it up this week.

Scramble! They must complete three challenges and get a clue at the end of each one.

Everyone is running around and seem to be lost.

Slipper Search! They need to match up slippers to get their clue.

Anuar and Andrea finish and argue on whether or not they should stay with Ann Marie and Riley as they promised.

Everyone seems to struggle with the Slipper Search.

Doug and Dylan are lost.

Riley and Ann Marie finish the Slipper Search and catch up to Anuar and Andrea.

The next challenge has them dye one blue and two yellow batches of yarn.

The final challenge has them pick up a nine-foot rug, take it to another location and lay it out to get the clue.

Daisha and Dalton finish the Slipper Search, but not before they take a pair before Jaime can grab it.

Jaime and Cody are getting frustrated, as do Conner and Garrett. The latter debate on whether or not to use the Express Pass, but decide to work out.

Doug and Dylan still have to find their first challenge.

Andrea was a COVID first responder.

Garrett and Conner finally finish Slipper Search with Cody and Jaime hot on their heels.

Michelle and Matt finish the rug challenge, but pretend to be behind in order to throw the competition off the scent.

Doug and Dylan finally begin the Slipper Search.

These challenges seem to be so hard for many of the teams.

Saran and Dafina finish the yarn challenge.

Jaime and Cody talk about their Oma and Opa’s experience with the Nazis and how Oma was forced to crochet socks for the German Army.

Riley and Ann Marie finish the yarn challenge as do Erin and Javi and Ali and Joanna. It is a mad dash to the rug challenge.

Dylan and Doug finish the Slipper Search and rush to the yarn challenge.

Jaime and Cody have to do the yarn challenge again since they only made one yellow batch. They pass during the second attempt.

Matt and Michelle finish the final challenge and head to the Pit Stop at Madrassa Ben Youseff.

Everyone seems to be getting lost as they rush to finish the challenges and get to the Pit Stop.

Michelle and Matt check in first and win a trip to Japan. Matt loves this since his grandfather was in that area during WWII.

Doug and Dylan finish the yarn challenge and run like the wind to the rug challenge.

Anuar and Andrea, Erin and Javi and Daisha and Dalton are in second, third and fourth place, respectively.

Jaime and Cody bicker while they try to navigate where they are.

Ali and Joanna rush to get their rug delivered.

Ann Marie and Riley, Dafina and Saran and Ali and Joanna all check in next in sixth, seventh and eighth place.

Doug and Dylan finish the final challenge and rush to the Pit Stop.

Cody and Jaime are hot on their heels.

Doug and Dylan are team nine!!

Jaime and Cody check in last and are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned.

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