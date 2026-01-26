The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion 3 Snark and Highlights for 3/5/2023

-This whole Mia/Jacqueline drama is more heartbreaking than anything else. They were such good friends and now it is in shambles.

-Outing anyone in any circumstance is disgusting. I said what I said.

-We are now channeling Atlanta with the whole ‘close your legs to married men’ debacle!

-I don’t know if this is lying or gaslighting or what with Jacqueline and Mia, but it is horrible to see and hear.

-I don’t understand why they would ask about Karen’s mom’s funeral, but she is well within her rights not to want it discussed.

-Karen filing her nails during this reunion is such a damn MOOD!

-These fights are so tired and beaten to death. I wish we had new tea to spill during this reunion.

-So….all I got from this is that Karen won’t talk about Charisse’s sex life because she has kids? Commendable on Karen’s part!

-Wait….Karen is suing Andy for rumors Mia is saying? I am so confused.

-Wendy is right, no one likes rumors said about them, but they aren’t afraid to spread rumors. It is seventh grade all over again!

-How the fuck does shrimp scampi fit into this……and now I want pasta with shrimp scampi.

-We still have another hour of this crap? Really?

-RHUGT is in a couple of weeks and I am SO EXCITED!

-That sketch artist drawing of the alleged mistress always sends me…..it reminds me of those old Unsolved Mysteries drawings from the eighties.

-Andy is SO snarky about Robyn and Juan’s wedding and I am here for it!

-It was very rude for Robyn not to invite Gizelle because they seem so close.

-Come on, the family fun event looked like so much fun!

-Of course Juan is at work!

-I think the husbands dealt with a lot more than we realized this season. Between rumors, accusations and a lot of drama in between….it is really sad.

-The Gizelle/Chris drama is….a lot. I can see both sides of the story. However, this should have been dealt with privately.

-This whole fight is so triggering……I just can’t…….

-Let’s call Wikipedia…….this sent me…….

-I cannot even comment on this whole issue because it is too much……

-I have girlfriends I love more than anything in the world, but this good girl fun is not what we would do…..but you do you, ladies!

-This husband segment was a complete waste of time.

-Oh, honey…Robyn……oh, honey…..she keeps talking round and round……she won’t admit to anything!

-It is over!