The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 12/18/2025

Nico and Boz are planning a speed dating event for the ladies, since they are all single. It is like the Bachelorette for Real Housewives.

The ladies all get ready and wonder what they are in for at this party.

Everyone is in black….which does not bode well for the event. Suttone even says as much when she realizes it herself.

Erika seems nervous, while Rachel seems more relaxed with the men.

I swear, I’ve been to dentist appointments that were more fun than this event seems to be. None of the ladies seem to be having fun and the men seem nice enough, but not into this? Although Comic-Con dude seems like the best of the bunch.

Sutton and Rick seem to be hitting it off.

Later on, the ladies gossip about the event. Erika got Rick’s card, so maybe he was more into her? It wasn’t clear if Sutton got one too. However, Erika lets Sutton shoot her shot with Rick.

Dorit talks about her ‘me time’ now that the kids are in Florida with family. The ladies build her up since they know she is also still struggling.

Kyle also talks about her struggles in her own life and admits she can go Brad or go Angelina and gender doesn’t matter when it comes to having a connection with someone. She is going to let fate take care of it all.

Amanda used to hang out at Walmart for fun? All righty then! At least go to Target, they have Starbucks! Or Wegmans, they have decent pizza.

She talks about her love story and how she is a money coach and manifests money…..or something. I don’t get it, but you do you, girl!

Sutton goes to Rachel’s and brings wine with flowers. I love how she never shows up anywhere empty handed. The ladies discuss Sutton’s annulment and how she is considering going back to her maiden name.

Kyle helping Alexia plan her wedding is so sweet. However, she doesn’t need to make it about herself and her issues with Mau.

Dorit, Boz and Amanda having lunch together is not a thing I saw coming, but here we are. They discuss Amanda’s rise to wealth and Dorit’s divorce while eating fries, kale salad and gluten free calamari. Now I want calamari.

I feel bad for Dorit not knowing what is going on since PK is playing so many games.

More soon, stay tuned!