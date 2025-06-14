Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Oscars 2023 “EVERYONE WINS” NOMINEE GIFT BAG

This year, the top Oscar nominees are getting a special gift bag with swag worth thousands of dollars. Lash Fary and his team really outdid themselves this year by adding everything from skincare to vacation packages, all of which is packaged in top-of-the-line luggage. Check out what is included below!

THE 2023 “EVERYONE WINS” NOMINEE GIFT BAG

The “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags are NOT affiliated in any way with the OSCARS® or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. A.M.P.A.S. does not award, sponsor, endorse or provide these gift bags. Neither the Academy nor Distinctive Assets wants there to be any association between the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags and the OSCARS® or the Academy.

STARRING

Miage Skincare

Be present. Míage introduces a new category of transformative skincare combining waterless micro-molecule formulas, isotonic nutrient delivery and human stem cell science. This incredible 5-piece ultra-luxury gift set includes: BLOOM La Milpa Lip Treatment, AWAKENED The Isotonic Eye Elixir, MANIFEST The Day Lotion, CLARITY The Purifying Wash and INVOKE The Night Cream.

www.miageskin.com

ēcōMD

Introducing ēcōMD: CLEAN CONSCIOUS SKINCARE. Formulated by Canadian physicians, the ēcōMD skincare range combines years of clinical experience with a deep concern for the sanctity of human health and the welfare of the planet. Our scientific formulations only use naturally and ethically sourced ingredients that are environmentally friendly, toxin-free and cruelty-free. ēcōMD’s #1 product, Vegan Retinol, is a botanical alternative to harsh and irritating retinols. This bakuchiol based serum reduces acne and discoloration while simultaneously stimulating collagen. Vegan Retinol improves skin resiliency, texture and luminosity. With safe and effective products you can believe in, ēcōMD represents a bold step forward in skincare!

www.ecomdskincare.com

Bateel

A curated gift set of gourmet, hand-harvested dates from Bateel’s organic farm in a historic Arabian oasis. Presented in a beautifully designed and artisanally crafted wooden box, Bateel’s luxurious gift set features seven date varieties and premium fillings including Arabian Medjool, Segai with caramelised pecan, Wanan with pistachio and the brand-new Khidri with apricot.

www.bateel.com

Faro Punta Imperatore

Three nights for the nominee and up to 7 friends in the newly-renovated Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse in Ischia, Italy. Faro Punta Imperatore is exclusive and protected … a gate and a long natural staircase path separate the hideaway from the rest of the beautiful island and the rest of the world. Breakfast is included and romantic dinners can be arranged in the lighthouse restaurant Luci. Perhaps the most beautiful moment at Faro Punta Imperatore is the blue hour;

where guests can enjoy a Sundowner on the rooftop bar with a 240 degree sea view. Other vacation activity options include a yacht trip to Capri and vintage Vespa scooter outings. But, in the end, most guests prefer to simply relax with their favorite book while enjoying the spectacular views and forgetting about the outside world.

www.faroimperatore.de

The Lifestyle

The voucher holder is welcome to spend a three-night stay at The Lifestyle, an ultra-modern, stunning ten-acre estate that is the ultimate in private escapism, nestled in rural Ottawa (Canada). The small community is known for its scenic beauty surrounded by forests, lakes, and rolling hills, making it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Plus there are dozens of all

inclusive amenities: the refrigerator is well-stocked with gourmet foods, the larder provides a selection of local and international wines with optional catering provided by local professional chefs, a custom home cinema, a pool table, an outdoor tiled rooftop deck with a hot tub and amazing views, home gym and even a garage containing two stunning and iconic vehicles (the instantly recognizable 1965 Shelby AC Cobra 427 Roadster and the 2023 McLaren Artura modern hybrid supercar).

The Lifestyle is a fantastic destination for those who seek both unforgettable privacy and outdoor experiences. Whether you love spending time in solitude or exploring the great outdoors, this vacation spot has something for everyone. With its secluded location and abundant natural beauty, it provides the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. So, if you’re looking for a peaceful retreat surrounded by stunning scenery, The Lifestyle is the place to be.

www.thelifestyle.ca

Havaianas

Comfort, lightness and a touch of the Brazilian spirit to free your feet. Every time you slip into a pair of Havaianas flip flops or sandals, the possibilities are endless. Havaianas has become synonymous with summer spirit worldwide and is a must-have for beachgoers and trendsetters alike.

Havaianas luggage is reaching new heights! Our newest Travel Bag has a hard case shell exterior made of 100% polycarbonate to protect your belongings and a detachable silicone laptop bag guarantees to keep everything you need in reach. With TSA approved combination locks, this carry-on suitcase is thoughtfully designed from top to bottom and as colorful as your favorite pair of flip flops. So where will Havaianas take you?

www.havaianas.com

But wait . . .

there’s more!

SUPPORTING CAST

All Better Co.

A modern plant-powered first-aid brand. Products that solve everyday problems like mosquito bites! Cleaner, better for you and better for the planet.

www.allbetterco.com

Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila

In the region of Los Altos de Jalisco, Mexico, in the privileged red lands of Arandas, our exceptional Antigua Cruz Tequila 100% Pure Agave was born. We are an award-winning ultra-premium Tequila that is like no other and plays a special part in creating unforgettable moments. Our tequila is elaborated with the highest quality standards and made with the best blue agave, which has been carefully selected at the ideal moment of maturity. Antigua Cruz Tequila represents the perfect balance between modernity and tradition. Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila 100% Pure Agave is bright, luminous, made using a unique process that eliminates its amber color to become a work of art and aged for more than two years to preserve its unique notes and flavors.

www.tequilaantiguacruz.com

Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness

The Bath Ritual Set is the perfect gift for a mesmerizing Bath Ritual. A three-piece set featuring luxury natural bath care essentials including a Peachy Cloud Bath Bomb, Narcissus Body Wash and Pomegranate Hand & Body Lotion. Close your eyes and let your mind do the rest. Inspired by those dreamy days relaxing at the Spa, this bundle is designed to remind you of those moments of pure relaxation with its soothing fresh and aquatic notes.

www.ariadne-athens.com

Art Lipo Plastic Surgery

Celebrity Arms™ Sculpting is a revolutionary plastic surgery procedure that gives women an instant lean and toned look with 360 degree definition of their arms. Dr. Thomas Su is a world-renowned cosmetic

surgeon and owner of Art Lipo. Dr. Su specializes in liposuction and is the innovator of forms of liposuction that incorporate techniques from Dr. Su’s background as a figure artist and sculptor that are only offered at ArtLipo. Unlike other forms of liposuction, Dr. Su’s methods actually sculpt the body, rather than just removing fat, resulting in smooth shapes and perfectly defined contours.

www.artlipo.com

Bauman Medical

The ”Slap the $#%& Out of Alopecia Gift Set Powered by Bauman Medical Hair Transplant & Hair Loss Treatment Center” is a comprehensive array of hair restoration tools to combat hair loss and grow your hair thicker, stronger and healthier utilizing BaumanMD hair supplements, Dr. Alan J. Bauman’s In Shower Trichology System, as well as PRP with PDOgro, Dr. Bauman’s proprietary hair restoration treatment. Each gift bag includes a complimentary private one-on-one hair restoration consultation with Dr. Bauman. Dr. Alan J. Bauman MD is an internationally renowned full-time board-certified hair restoration physician who has treated over 33,000 patients and has performed over 12,000 hair transplant procedures and over 12,000 PRPs since starting his medical hair loss practice, Bauman Medical, in 1997. He is consistently shortlisted as one of the top hair transplant surgeons in the world today and has been awarded #1 Top Hair Restoration Surgeon in North America by Aesthetic Everything for seven years running.

www.baumanmedical.com

Beli

Beli is the first modern prenatal vitamin system for women and men that works together to help promote fertility, conception and a healthy pregnancy.

www.belibaby.com

Benigna Parfums

Benigna Parfums is an inspirational luxury fragrance brand that produces exquisitely-composed gender neutral fragrances with a purpose to inspire joy, harmony and appeal to those who want a luxurious sensory experience and feel elegant. A brand known for its aesthetically pleasing visual appearance to an invigorating luxurious and impeccably formulated elixir. The Royal Essence Collection is a tribute to the origins of perfumery. Inspired by seven of the world’s eminent royal families. This collection explores the historical journey of these majestic royal kingdoms through fragrances that celebrate royalty, eminence, legacy and the splendor of kings and queens. Creating an unmatched mystic aura of

opulence, these seven fragrances transport you to the center of the lives of these royal families and span the time and vast continents they represent. The Royal Essence Collection is a masterful blend of earth’s finest modern and classic ingredients, expressing the boundless beauty of our nature with unheralded pleasing and sensibility. A collection celebrating the royalty within each of us, crafted for kings and queens alike. These extraordinary gender-neutral fragrances are presented in diamond shaped bottles and topped with distinct jewelry-crafted hand-cut crystal caps embellished with Ruby and Emerald Stones, adorned with Swarovski crystals circling the 24-karat gold-plated neck, symbolizing purity, perfection, harmony, creativity and strength.

https://www.benignaparfums.com/

blanc par rouGe

blanc par rouGe is proud to congratulate the nominees with this premium gourmet gift set, created with a selection of fine maple products. Our luxurious and renowned maple gourmet collection is entirely dedicated to customers wishing to offer a unique, exclusive and sought-after product. Whether for a corporate clientele or for all the gourmets of this world, blanc par rouGe is a reference for all those wishing to offer a present worthy of their recognition! This maple gourmet gift set includes an exclusive selection of maple products for the delight of the stars.

www.blancparrouge.com

Blush Silks

Blush Silks Pillowcases are made from the Finest Grade (6A) 100% Pure Mulberry Silk, Our pillowcases are temperature regulating, help retain moisture in your skin & hair and reduce friction that causes facial sleep creases, hair tangles, frizz and hair breakage.

www.blushsilks.ca

Bored Rebel

Bored Rebel Graphic Undershirts are premium graphic tees that are cleverly designed not to show through when worn under a dress shirt. Over 50 different designs are available plus a recently launched wedding collection!

www.BoredRebel.com



C60 Purple Power

Amplify Energy, Vigor and Performance with C60 Purple Power. Powerful antioxidants aren’t just good for wrinkles anymore. ShopC60.com recently announced the launch of C60 Sexy, an edible massage oil created to support health and wellness powered by 99.99% pure, sublimated Carbon 60, what may be the most powerful antioxidant yet known. C60 works at the cellular level to lift the oxidative burden. It neutralizes free radicals and optimizes mitochondrial function. Most people notice an increase in energy and mental clarity after consuming C60 daily for 30 days or more. In the process of developing new uses for this amazing molecule, ShopC60.com stumbled upon another amazing use for C60 that nobody ever saw coming: quicker recovery time, improved performance, and greater energy. This insight led to the creation of C60 Sexy.

www.shopc60.com

CLIF® Thins

With 2 thin and crispy bars, 100 calories and 5g of sugar per pack, CLIF® Thins will pick you up without weighing you down.

www.clifbar.com

Comvita Manuka Honey

Comvita is the pioneer and global leader in Manuka Honey by upholding standards that consistently exceed stringent certifications for product quality and efficacy for nearly 50 years. Comvita offers the most premium, pure, well-researched and sustainably sourced Manuka products available on the market. Comvita UMF 10+ Raw Manuka Honey boasts compounds that encourage the body’s natural healing process and can be used for targeted wellness, as a pre-workout energy source and even as part of your daily skincare regimen for natural skin brightening.

www.comvita.com

Daily Energy Cards

A deck of 40 energy cards to focus on creating your positive energy. Shuffle and pick a card(s) daily for positive direction to empower your life with a “word or words” to focus your energy. The included

guidebook further directs your personal energy for that day. Designed for all ages (including children), and a fabulous gift for those that need a fresh and constructive start to their day!

www.dailyenergyawareness.com

DAX Hair Care

DAX Wave & Groom and DAX Short & Neat wax pomades are tried and true American-made products that let you sculpt, hold and shine…no matter your gender or hair and skin type. They’re Ideal for both classic and trendy hair styles – like the modern pompadour, a slicked back pony, textured waves and more. Hot Tip: you can even set your eyebrows with DAX’s Wave & Groom pomade!

www.daxhaircare.com

Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich

Look and feel your best with up to $10,000 of treatments and rejuvenation procedures including chemical peels, laser skin resurfacing, injectables/fillers and Botox at Dr. Konstantin’s luxe Upper East Side office.

www.facialartistrymd.com

EpicLight Beauty

Our multi-use, wear anywhere Never Settle Radiant Cheek + Lip Blush is the perfect accessory for any skin type or tone. This makeup + skincare hybrid boosts your natural glow with a pop of color while smoothing fine lines over time.

www.epiclightbeauty.com

evolvetogether

Eight billion of us share this one beautiful world and when we evolve together, all our small actions can add up to a lot of good. That’s why we make beautiful, high-performing daily essentials that take care of people and the planet — and stamp each one with global coordinates as a reminder that we’re all connected no matter our race, gender, religion, or where we live.

Hydrating Hand Cream – Powered by hydrating glycerin and a signature BCE vitamin complex, evolvetogether’s hand cream absorbs fast to nourish hands without any greasy residue.

KN95 – An editor and celebrity fave, evolvetogether’s KN95 has 6 lightweight layers, third-party tested double filtration, and a modern, flat profile for staying healthy (and looking good) wherever you go.

www.evolvetogether.com

Frontera Wines

The #1 Chilean wine brand in the United States, offering wine and music for every occasion. Listen to one of our Spotify playlists which pair perfectly with the wine of your choice!

www.fronterawines.com

Ginza Nishikawa

Ginza Nishikawa shokupan is artisanal Japanese milk bread made with the high quality ingredients like proprietary housemade Alkaline Ionized water, premium blended Japanese flour, all natural ingredients and free of added preservatives, producing the signature slightly sweet, silky and soft texture. After more than 130 locations throughout Japan, Ginza Nishikawa opened the first international location with their U.S. outpost in Santa Monica, California, amassing a cult-like following for the shokupan, selling out daily within minutes.

www.ginzanishikawa.com

Good Girl Chocolate

Good Girl Chocolate is a plant-based chocolate that supports all healthy lifestyles including veganism, paleo, whole30, dairy free, gluten free and soy free. We help chocolate lovers with a sweet tooth satisfy their craving with an ALL Pleasure/NO guilt chocolate experience.

www.goodgirlchocolate.com



Harmless Harvest

Harmless Harvest is the leader in organic, plant-based coconut products with the mission of making incredible, delicious products in the most ethical way possible. Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water uses organic, uniquely fragrant young coconuts grown on farms in Thailand and is minimally processed to preserve that straight-from-the-coconut taste. Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water With Pulp is perfectly textured with small, tender pieces of coconut meat from the same Nam Hom coconuts the brand uses for its famously delicious organic coconut water.

www.harmlessharvest.com

Jambys

Jambys makes clothes designed specifically for wearing inside. We’re bringing product innovation and fun to an apparel category that has lacked both. We make “performance inactivewear” that customers want to switch into the second they switch off for the day.

www.jambys.com

Jo Bowlby

Wisdom and insight come from many places, but talented guides can help you get there. Jo Bowlby is one. Sought after by some of the world’s most impressive entrepreneurs, actors and musicians, Jo’s no nonsense, practical approach powers many to and through success. Jo’s A Book For Life has been described as “the most exciting book to be published in years”, perhaps because it not only holds the secret to lasting happiness, which for centuries was only known by the great spiritual teachers and their devotees, but shows how happiness isn’t something only some people are blessed with; it is within all our grasp. Also included is a personal transformation session with Jo.

www.jobowlby.com

Kind Reason Co.

A home fragrance set that’s both luxurious and eco-friendly. Designed to be home decor reusable, and recyclable with hand poured ingredients that are free from any toxins.

www.kindreasonco.ca

KnowingLabs

KnowingLabs is a Clinical Laboratory providing performance testing to empower people to be proactive about their health. The panels included were specifically tailored to support clients in their journey toward longevity. This Celebrity Package includes: The Rejuvenation Panel, The Skin IQ Panel, The Brain Vitality Panel and The Fitness and Performance Panel plus other surprising branded gifts.

https://knowinglabs.com/

Maison Construction

Maison Construction is a premiere Los Angeles based construction and development company. Specializing in luxury custom home building and renovation, Maison Construction has completed hundreds of ground-up and remodeling projects across Los Angeles County since its establishment. They approach every project with a commitment to excellence, integrity and superior project management. Maison Construction is offering complimentary project management on the recipient’s next remodel or ground up project.

www.maisoncontractors.com

m cacao

m cacao makes chocolate personal with expressio, the first-ever chocolate box with your own customized video embedded inside. This gift allows you to express your love in a unique way. It’s so simple. You just upload a personal video or images and you’ve created a gift that is one-of-a-kind and unforgettable, not to mention delicious. This truly takes giving the gift of chocolates to a whole new level.

www.mcacao.com

NaturGeeks

NaturGeeks is a functional wellness brand specifically created to help support your immune system and overall health. The Immune shot is everything you need to help boost your body’s natural defenses packed into one tiny bottle. Made from natural ingredients like Resveratrol, Spermidine and Beta glucan, and backed by scientific studies, NaturGeeks is proven to support healthy immunity and fight off viruses.

www.naturgeeks.com

Opopop

Opopop created the world’s first Flavor Wrapped microwave popcorn kernels. Each kernel is individually pre-wrapped in flavor so every bite is as delicious as the first. You simply pick a flavor, which range from Fancy Butter to unique creations like Maui Heat, then pour them into the included Opopop microwave popper and pop yourself a delicious treat.

www.opopop.com

Oxygenetix

Oxygenetix is teaming up with Dr. Jay Calvert MD & ROXSpa in Beverly Hills and Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera of Ft. Lauderdale to provide each nominee with the Potenza microneedling treatment that uses ultrafine needles and radiofrequency (RF) energy to penetrate the top layer of the skin and trigger the body’s natural healing process to regenerate new collagen and elastin. Unlike some other skin revitalization treatments, these treatments can be performed on all skin types, anywhere on the body and any time of the year. Oxygenetix will also provide a year’s supply of their award-winning oxygenating makeup foundation and concealer.

www.oxygenetix.com

https://www.drcalvert.com/medspa/beverly-hills/

www.shinobayderm.com

PETA

Nominees can support their necks and primate rights with PETA’s “Stop Monkey Imports to Labs” travel pillow, which advocates for the tens of thousands of monkeys who are crammed into crates and flown to the U.S. in terrifying cargo holds to be tormented in experiments. Everyone can help primates by texting TRANSPORT to 73822 to urge the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shut down the cruel monkey-abduction pipeline.

www.peta.org



Pieces of Australia

Become an Aussie Mate today with your own plot of land! Own or gift a Piece of Australia and contribute to conservation and reforestation efforts around Australia with our unique gift packs.

www.piecesofaustralia.com

Posh Pretzels

Posh Pretzels gold petite presentation gift box includes six decadent, handcrafted, dark Belgian chocolate covered pretzels embellished with edible gold crystals. When you dream in gold the POSHibilities are Endless!

www.poshpretzels.com

Rareté Studios

The Belonging Bracelet by Rareté Studios – a young, female-owned jewelry brand – is the world’s first luxury letter bead bracelet made of 18k solid gold and unique colorful gemstones. Nominees receive a customized Belonging Bracelet with their first name initial letter bead. The designs come in with different gemstones including Aquamarine, Herkimer Diamond, Amethyst and Citrine. Each Belonging Bracelet is created by jewelry artisans in the world renowned gemstone town of Idar-Oberstein, Germany.

www.raretestudios.com

ReFa

For beautiful shiny hair, the ReFa HEART BRUSH detangles while simultaneously adding sheen with one swipe. You’re left with a glossy, silky-smooth finish. The easy-to-grip heart shape not only looks cute but also distributes force naturally, minimizing stress on your hair and scalp.

ReFa FINE BUBBLE S is a revolutionary beauty showerhead that utilizes Japanese “Fine Bubble” technology to gently cleanse, comfortably warm and moisturize the skin. With ultrafine bubbles and microbubbles which are substantially smaller than pores, the ReFa FINE BUBBLE S can be customized to meet a variety of skin needs: removing impurities from a particular area, warming your whole body or saturating your skin with hydration. The latest in at-home spa technology, ReFa FINE BUBBLE S turns bath time into beauty time.

www.refausa.com

Reflect

The Reflect Orb is the ultimate mental wellness luxury – a science-backed handheld device that’s redefining the way we think about stress management. Using state-of-the-art technology and personalized coaching, Reflect helps you regulate your stress response and find tranquility in the face of daily challenges.

www.meetreflect.com

Serucell

Regain skin balance with KFS Cellular Protein Complex Recovery Serum, the latest in our luxurious lineup. Specifically formulated for ultra-sensitive skin due to environmental stressors, hormonal stressors, post-procedures or skin imbalance. Serucell Recovery Serum with our proprietary KFS Cellular Protein Complex Ingredient is infused with more than 1,500 key skin nutrients for optimal skin rejuvenation revealing calmer, smoother, more radiant-looking skin — from the inside out.

www.serucell.com

Shinery

Keep your jewelry extra sparkly with Shinery’s Radiance Wash – the first hand soap specifically designed to clean your jewelry while washing your hands. The plant-based surfactants in the Radiance Wash remove dirt, oil, lotions and beauty buildup and wash them away, leaving you with jewelry that sparkles and shines and moisturized, soft skin every single time you wash your hands.

www.shinery.com

SINOVEDA

Proflexa is a topical cream for muscle and joint pain that combines seven ancient Chinese herbs in a uniquely potent and effective pain relief formula that synergistically work in unison to boost blood flow and reduce inflammation. Proflexa was created using our proprietary approach to product creation. The approach utilizes the precision of Western science, applying it to the ancient wisdom of Eastern medicine. We break down specifically what parts of these botanical elements help with healing, isolate those compounds, and then combine them in precise, formulaic doses to create predictable, steady

results. Company surveys have found that 90% of customers reported that Proflexa was able to deliver on its promise of both fast-acting and long-term pain relief.

Effecti-cal includes optimized ratios of calcium, magnesium and zinc in targeted doses, which not only absorbs quickly and strengthens the bones but helps to retain a positive balance of calcium in the body. Vitamin D and zinc also enhance absorption and boost the immune system. One of the main advantages of this product is that we use soluble forms of calcium magnesium and zinc salts. This helps the body absorb the contents quicker, leading to an impressive and near-instant level of effectiveness.

www.sinoveda.com

S.PELLEGRINO

S.Pellegrino has been an icon of Italian style since 1899. With its gentle bubbles and subtle nuances, S.PELLEGRINO Sparkling Natural Mineral Water enhances your convivial fine food occasions and elevates your special moments, for a life of quality and taste. On every table, with every kind of cuisine, with new friends or old…wherever you find the star on the cap, you’ll find a moment of great taste waiting to be enjoyed.

www.sanpellegrino.com

Sumner Street Shea

Sumner Street Shea LLC is a Black owned and woman operated online store specializing in premium unrefined Shea butter. Our Shea butter is grown and harvested in the northern regions of Ghana, West Africa. Our signature Shea butter is infused with coconut oil and tropical essential oils that reflect the tropical ambiance of Ghana. All products are vegan and handmade. Each product is carefully packaged in custom Ankara waxprint tote bags as a beautiful keepsake item.

www.sumnerstreetshea.com

Sweetums

Sweetums are the only intimate wipe/feminine wipe on the market made with flavor. They are perfect for a daily refresh or for increasing confidence and play in the bedroom.

www.sweetumswipes.com



The Beauty Tea Company

Our unique blends are delicately crafted with natural ingredients like rose petals, blueberries and other delicious herbs to promote balance and harmony in your life, helping you feel Romantic, Peaceful and Energized. The Beauty Tea Box is a limited edition collection of three delicious White, Green and Roboois tea blends: I am Love, I am Peace and I am Energy. We celebrate beauty from the inside out!

www.thebeautyteacompany.com

THE CHAI BOX

Chai Concentrate that makes the best chai! Crafted in Small Batches! Brewed and Bottled in Atlanta, Georgia. Made with the finest spices, grown ethically and sustainably sourced.

www.thechaibox.com

THE FOOTCLOUD

THE FOOTCLOUD is a new patented invisible adhesive cushion that attaches to the bottom of your foot to provide extra cushioning. These thin silicone gels are the perfect solution for the uncomfortable shoes that sit in the back of your closet or your everyday work or athletic shoes. Finally, a shoe hack that actually works with open toe strappy high heels.

www.thefootcloud.com

The Human Being Journal created by Mahara Mindfulness

The Human Being Journal is a monthly, non-dated mindfulness journal that was created to help people manage their mental health, provide perspective and live their best lives. With guided questions rooted in the fundamental pillars of a happy life—including health, career and relationships—this unique journal bridges the gap between our human selves and the deeper sense of being so many of us are craving in this modern world.

www.thehumanbeingjournal.com



The Millions-Billions-Trillions Brand

Millions. Billions. Trillions. The MBT Brand is the lifestyle brand and movement that elevates your self confidence to inspire, believe and pursue every dream you’ve ever dreamed! Our mission is to empower the masses with positivity and hope. Purpose, Hope, Faith and Drive – that is The MBT Brand. “You can’t change your currency unless you change your mind set.”

www.theMBTBrand.com

The Rescue Kit Company

The Photo Shoot Kit by The Rescue Kit Company is filled with carefully chosen fashion emergency solution tools curated by celebrity stylist, Risa Kostis. This kit was designed specifically to make being camera-ready seamless and efficient and is a must-have for important on-set moments, big or small. From safety pins to stain removers to double stick tape, they’ve got your back (and your front)!

www.therescuekitco.com

Third Element Water

Third Element Water is now a hyper-supplement. It is the most complete and powerful one available because of 1 mg of elemental lithium. At a fraction of the typical medical dose, low dose lithium is anti inflammatory, anti-aging, enhances mood, REM sleep, and clarity; the original nootropic. This effervescent powder also contains vitamins and minerals commonly deficient such as Vitamin C, D, B6 and B12, Calcium, Iron, Iodine, Magnesium, Sodium and Potassium. The best waters of the world contain lithium. Third Element replicates and elevates them. Lift off starts with Li.

www.thirdelementwater.com

Tranquini

Tranquini is an adaptogen-infused sparkling beverage made from all natural ingredients that aims to create a ‘moment of calm’ for those embarking on a personal wellness journey. With zero sugar, zero carbs, no CBD and no added preservatives or artificial colors, the unique blend helps reduce anxiety, supports stress relief and promotes a sense of relaxation.

www.tranquini.com

Upminders

The LRU (Love, Respect, Unity) Medallion encourages everyone to love and respect themselves and others regardless of our differences, thereby combatting suicide, racism, bullying and all forms of hatred.

www.upminders.com

Voice for Asian Elephants Society

With a foreword by the world renowned chimpanzee conservationist, Dr. Jane Goodall (DBE), Gods in Shackles: What Elephants Can Teach Us About Empathy, Resilience, and Freedom is a moving memoir that follows a biologist, journalist and award-winning wildlife filmmaker Sangita Iyer, who finds her purpose in advocacy for the Asian elephants in her childhood hometown of Kerala, India. The book touches on themes ranging from conservation and climate change to religion, philosophy and emotional well-being and how elephants relate to each of these.

www.vfaes.org

Ysidro Sake Spritz

Ysidro is a sophisticated sparkling canned spritz made with super premium Junmai Ginjo sake and real organic grapefruit & sea salt.

www.ysidro.com