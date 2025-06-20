Push Sneak Peek

Previews videos

Haunted by the memory of her late fiancé, Natalie Flores (Alicia Sanz, Prime Video’s “El Cid”) finds herself 8 months pregnant and in desperate need of a new start. Determined to regain her sense of self, she moves to America and uses her real estate license to take on a challenging listing.

However, she soon discovers her new beginning may be a deadly end when she catches the eye of a sadistic killer (Raúl Castillo, Smile 2) at her open house. After becoming stranded at the property, Natalie falls into premature labor, starting a physiological ticking clock as she must find a way to escape before she gives birth.

About the Directors

David Charbonier and Justin Powell are life-long friends and two emerging voices in the horror space. IFC Midnight released their feature debut, The Djinn, in early 2021 while their follow-up, The Boy Behind the Door, was released on Shudder later that same year – each of them receiving critical praise.
Directors: David Charbonier, Justin Powell

Screenwriters: David Charbonier, Justin Powell

Cast: Alicia Sanz, Raúl Castillo

Producer: Ryan Scaringe

Executive Producers: Amy Lippens, Jilbert Daniel, Del Charbonier, Alicia Sanz, Raúl Castillo

Cinematographer: Daniel Katz

Running Time: 89 minutes

