Products to Watch: Cologne Butter

“Brands to Watch in 2026” – Cologne Butter

By: Jules Lavallee

Mike Snow is the Founder of Cologne Butter, a fast-growing brand. Here’s Why-

Cologne Butter is a lifestyle brand that delivers on amplifying one’s attractiveness, confidence, and sophistication.



Cologne and Perfume infused body butter is rich nourishment and rich in scent. All of our body butters are handmade in small batches here in the USA, using only wholesome, organic ingredients derived from around the world: avocado, mango, and shea butter, jojoba oil, as well as vitamin E. The nutrient dense, richness of the butters will leave your skin glowing, keeping your skin hydrated without being greasy.

The Scents – Complex yet balanced and sophisticated aromas that will leave you smelling divine.

The Names – Created to evoke positive emotions, like mantras or affirmations.

Best Sold Solid Cologne

Somewhere between a solid cologne and a thick, moisturizing body butter, this unique product delivers lots of bold scent (like, a lot) along with the skin-nourishing powers of shea butter and coconut oil. You’ll be tempted to slather it all over your body, but hold tight—a little goes a long way, and the scent lasts for hours.

Cologne Butter Balance

Searching for a gourmand scent that truly captivates? Look no further than BALANCE. Our expertly crafted fragrance combines the richness of coffee, the warmth of rum, the decadence of dark chocolate, the earthiness of patchouli, and the sophistication of vetiver, cedarwood, and sandalwood. Immerse yourself in a symphony of scents that effortlessly blend together, just like the different elements of your life – Creating BALANCE…

Key Notes: Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Coffee, Patchouli, Dark Chocolate, Rum

COLOGNE TRAVEL

Perfume Butter

For lovers of enchanting florals like Patchouli, Bulgarian Rose, and White Gardenia, our perfume-infused body butter is a sensual treat for your skin. Featuring base notes of Amber, Jasmine, Warm Sandalwood and Rich Cedarwood, it delivers a captivating foundation that lingers beautifully. Vibrant top notes of White Musk, Italian Mandarin, and Pistachio ignite your senses, making every moment unforgettable. This luxurious body butter offers a softer yet irresistibly powerful scent, wrapping you in a veil of sophistication while deeply hydrating and making you feel delicate. Designed for those who dare to stand out, it’s your secret to leaving an unforgettable impression. Embrace your Essence!

Perfume Butter Travel Size

