Mr and Mrs Smith Premiere Date Announced

Amazon Studios announced the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now premiering in early 2024, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Swarm, Atlanta) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series, a reimagining of the 2005 New Regency film, stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith.

About Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Meet the Smiths: Two strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their identities to be thrown together as partners—in espionage and in marriage. Matched by a mysterious agency, each episode follows them on a new mission and new milestone in their relationship. When the cracks begin to show through, they must fight to stay together. Because in this marriage, divorce is not an option.

