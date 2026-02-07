MLB Player Terrance Gore Passes Away at 34
Sammi Turano

Sad news for the world of baseball today. Terrance Gore, who is known for playing baseball for the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals, has died. He was 34 years old.

 

No cause of death was revealed as of press time, but it is believed that he died due to complications from surgery.

 

An announcement about his death was shared via social media:

 

 

Throughout his career, Terrance played in a total of 112 MLB games.

 

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

