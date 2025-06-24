Lego Masters Recap for 6/23/2025

This week’s episode of Lego Masters on Fox has a Batman theme. The remaining teams will have to build th4eir very own version of the Batmobile. Each team will be assigned a different era and they will need to base their build on it.

As always, Will Arnett hosts while Brickmasters Amy and Jamie judge.

Anne and Luke have Dark Knight and make an 18 wheeler in honor of Grandpa Dave, who drove trucks and loved Lego Masters…so much so that he wanted Luke to go on the show. Luke only wishes he got to see him compete.

Sage and Ian have the Lego Batman movie and make a lawnmower to represent Batman’s dad era.

Corey and Rebecca have Batman Forever/Batman and Robin and build a Bat Limo, complete with a hot tub.

John and Justin have the Batman TV series and make a vehicle that can go from snow to water with a fun edge to it….as in having pop ups in the build.

TWIST!! The Bat Signal comes….or is it? There is a Bat Brick! No, it is the Golden Brick that will go to the winner of this challenge!

Maia and Jamie do a Batman boat for the 2022 era.

As always, the trio walk around, offering advice and giving commentary.

Ben and Michael have Batman/Batman Returns and make a Bat Track that can rotate.

Anthony and Joe have Batman the Animated series and build a plane.

Batman calls Will to tell him that he better not tell people he is him, causing Will to hang up in a panic.

Anne and Luke add a gadget to their build to make it stand out more.

Ian and Sage add a mustache to honor Will, who banters with them as they explain their build.

Luke helps Sage and Ian with their build even though he has his own work to do.

Before long, time is up and the teams must present their builds. Poor John and Justin’s pop up doesn’t work; I feel so bad for them.

The judges give pros and cons on each build before deciding that Ben and Michael, Sage and Ian and Anne and Luke are the top three teams.

Anne and Luke win the Golden Brick. They think they did Grandpa Dave proud!

All three teams are safe!

John and Justin and Maia and Jamie are in the bottom two, with John and Justin going home.

More next week, stay tuned!