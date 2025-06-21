Kim Cattrall Reprises Role of Samantha Jones
She’s ba-ack! TVGrapevine learned via Variety that Kim Cattrall will be returning as Samantha Jones in the season two finale of And Just Like That. She played the role of the sexy publicist in all six seasons of Sex and the City, becoming one of the most iconic television characters of all time.

While the appearance will be a brief phone call between Samantha and Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), it is a happy surprise to fans. Kim previously made it clear that she had no intention of returning to the franchise, especially since she and the rest of the cast had some behind-the-scenes drama.

No other details were released, but will be shared as soon as they are available.

