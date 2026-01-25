Jordan Seven Releases New Single

Indie-rock artist Jordan Seven delivers a powerful statement of redemption and resilience with “Solid Ground,” a heavy, emotionally charged standout from his new album 7. Rooted in classic rock grit and modern alternative intensity, the track confronts temptation, self-disappointment, and the difficult work of reclaiming inner strength.

“Solid Ground” is a song about facing your lowest moments honestly and choosing to rise anyway. It acknowledges how easy it is to falter and how deeply it can hurt when you disappoint yourself, but it ultimately leans into hope, urging listeners to seek their higher nature and find beauty even after setbacks. Driven by thunderous guitars and Seven’s fiery, impassioned vocal delivery, the song captures the catharsis of standing back up when the ground beneath you feels unstable.

Musically, “Solid Ground” represents the earliest creative spark for 7 and sets the hard rock boundary for the album. While “A New Morning” was the first completed track and inspired Seven to finish the project, “Solid Ground” established its backbone, an unapologetic expression of his classic rock roots and signature guitar style. The track’s weight and urgency reflect influences from artists like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, and David Bowie, filtered through a modern alternative lens.

Written, performed, and largely produced by Seven himself, 7 is a raw, immersive body of work that blends vulnerability with muscular rock energy. Each song explores resilience, longing, and self-discovery, but “Solid Ground” stands as the album’s emotional and sonic cornerstone. From the opening riff to its hard-earned sense of resolve, the track embodies the album’s core message: obstacles may knock you down, but they do not define you.

Listen to Solid Ground – Here!

Seven plays every instrument on the album with the exception of drums, performed by longtime collaborator and acclaimed touring drummer Chris Moore, giving 7 a deeply personal and cohesive sound. Tracks like the high-energy rocker “Come Back, Jenny” and the atmospheric “Zephyr Girl” add dynamic contrast, but “Solid Ground” remains the anchor, grounding the album in grit, honesty, and hard-won hope.

Jordan Seven’s journey spans suburban Long Island, California, and now Orlando, FL, shaped by early creative solitude, garage bands, theater stages, and a profound creative rebirth during the pandemic. Marked by both loss and resilience, his life experiences fuel music that is emotionally direct and unapologetically human. 7 stands as a testament to that spirit, with “Solid Ground” capturing its heart.

Now based in Orlando with his wife and twin boys, Seven is actively promoting 7 while writing material for his next album, Mercury, slated for release in early 2026. For now, “Solid Ground” stands as a defining moment in his catalog, a heavy rock anthem about redemption, resolve, and finding your footing again.