Outchef’d Recap for 8/2/2023

-Caleb is a drag artist from Queens, NY. Eric Adjepong is a professional chef and Top Chef finalist. The two of them are going head-to-head in a cooking competition.

-The two of them have 45 minutes to cook a Cornish hen dish.

-Caleb uses the Cornish hen to make a stew with rice.

-Eric fries his Cornish hen and serves it with cheesy polenta.

-Caleb worries that the stew might not have enough time to cook. He ends up switching gears and making a stir fry with bok choy.

-Eddie Jackson recruits judges as the cooks prepare their dishes.

-Eric had a mishap with a fire in his kitchen, narrowly avoiding a mess with the Cornish hens.

-Caleb adds pine nuts to his food to add a bit of a crunch. He also has to add water to the stir fry because it is a bit too salty.

-The judges taste each dish and give the pros and cons of each.

-After they meet the judges, our cooks find out who won! Caleb gets one vote, giving him $5000 and an autographed apron from Eric.