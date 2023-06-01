Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts

From the White House to the Big House! Former President Donald Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York City court earlier today. These charges stem from the hush money scandal, where he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in a hush money scandal.

He has pleaded not guilty.

This is the first time a former or sitting President has been criminally charged.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged that the former Celebrity Apprentice star falsified New York business records in order to “conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.”

The indictment can be read in its entirety here:

More details will be released as they become available. This is an ongoing news story.