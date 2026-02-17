Dorinda Medley Joins The Golden Life

Get ready to “make it nice” as E! announces that Dorinda Medley is set to join The Golden Life (working title). In the new docuseries, Dorinda joins a powerhouse cast of fellow reality TV icons including the previously announced Kelly Bensimon, Countess Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer as they take their friendships from the busy streets of New York City to the sandy coast of Palm Beach, FL. Produced by Blink49 Studios, the ten-episode season is set to start filming this spring in South Florida.

Bound by decades of shared history, fallouts and friendship, this fan-favorite group of New Yorkers are starting fresh together in the Sunshine State. In this new “golden” era of life, the longtime friends are thriving in and around Palm Beach with fabulous second homes and a bustling social scene. With their signature humor and non-stop hijinks, the series will follow the group as they navigate dating, family, and career milestones. Though skies are bright in Florida, unresolved drama looms as they reconnect after years of highs and lows.

“Well, the rumors are true! I will be joining the women on The Golden Life in Palm Beach,” said Medley. “After decades of friendship, and navigating life’s ups and downs together, it will be nice to reconnect with my ‘sisters.’ I am so excited to celebrate and share the next chapter of our lives!”

The Golden Life (w/t) is produced by Blink49 Studios with Tara Long, Nadine Rajabi, Mark Ford and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers.