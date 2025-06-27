Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado Sneak Peek

Synopsis: In this brand-new family movie, the world’s greatest explorer and her friends will trek through the perilous dangers of the Amazonian jungle in search of the ancient treasure of Sol Dorado to prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

Director: Alberto Belli

Writers: JT Billings, Chris Gifford, Valerie Walsh Valdes, Eric Weiner

Cast: Samantha Lorraine, Jacob Rodriguez, Mariana Garzón Toro, Daniella Pineda, and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

ABOUT DORA THE EXPLORER

Since its launch on Nickelodeon on August 14, 2000, Dora the Explorer quickly emerged as a global pop-culture phenomenon and, nearly 25 years later, remains one of the most-watched preschool shows of all time. Dora has crossed social, racial and language boundaries and stands as a hero and friend to millions of children around the world. The series is seen in more than 150 countries and territories and translated in 32 languages on Nickelodeon channels and Paramount+ around the globe and through syndication. Throughout its eight-season run, Dora the Explorer received countless accolades, including Emmy ® , Peabody, NAACP, Alma, Imagen, Latino Spirit, Gracie Allen, Parents’ Choice, Common Sense Media and Television Critics Association awards.