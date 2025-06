Nobu Sneak Peek

Nobu examines culinary legend Nobuyuki Matsuhisa’s empire, offering an intimate portrait of a man who has redefined global gastronomy alongside his business partners Robert De Niro and Meir Teper. The film grants unprecedented access into Nobu’s world, revealing the alchemy and precision behind his signature dishes, and the inspirations behind his innovations that revolutionized tradition-bound Japanese cuisine.