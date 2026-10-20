Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/20/2026

This is Dedication Night on Dancing With the Stars 35 on ABC. Tonight, the final ten contestants will dedicate their dances to someone or something special in their lives.

As always, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge. Kym Johnson is a guest judge.

After a fun opening act, we get down to business.

Celebrity: Ezra Frech

Claim to Fame: Paralympic star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Contemporary dedicated to his mom Bahar

Song: Bloodline by Mon Rovia

Sammi: This is so beautiful. I am crying so hard right now…..just, this was perfect…..

Kym: It was beautiful and had everyone crying.

Bruno: So inspiring and life affirming.

Carrie Ann: He has a profound impact on everyone.

Derek: He tearfully talks about the dance and how beautiful it was.

For real, every single person is crying……

Score: 9-9-10-9=37/40

Celebrity: Tatyana Ali

Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star

Pro: Jan Ravnik

Dance: Viennese waltz dedicated to James Avery (with Alfonso as a surprise dancer)

Song: (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am by Nancy Wilson

Sammi: She prerecorded the song for the dance! The dance itself is so classy and a beautiful tribute to James. Having Alfonso there is just icing on the cake. The picture at the end? Cue more tears…..WOW.

Bruno: She was flowing and floating on stage.

Carrie Ann: She is honored to have seen this.

Derek: She is one of the most improved dancers of the season.

Kym: It had an effortless ease.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Maura Higgins

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Paso Doble dedicated to Ireland

Song: I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys

Sammi: Michael Flatley wished her luck which is awesome. This is her most fun dance and I love how Lucky Howard, the award winning Irish dancer who helped them this week is in on the action. It definitely brought the spirit to the ballroom.

Carrie Ann: She loved the attack, but there was a lift and shoulder issues.

Derek: It was fantastic.

Kym: It was sooo good.

Bruno: Watch the shoulders, but he loves it.

Score: 8-9-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Jackson Olson

Claim to Fame: Savannah Bananas star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Quickstep dedicated to his mom Laura

Song: L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole

Sammi: Awww, they are so cute and fun to watch! His mom looks like she is having so much fun and he looks so happy. Emma is just Emma-ing her way through the dance (read: being her sweet self!) and I cannot stop smiling.

Derek: What a step in the right direction but work on the frame.

Kym: He is the ultimate showman, but she agrees with Derek.

Bruno: He was at his charming best.

Carrie Ann: She sees where he gets his confidence from.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Amber Glenn

Claim to Fame: Olympic star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Contemporary dedicated to her sister Brooke

Song: Breathe Me by Sia

Sammi: She talks about how Brooke helped her through her mental health struggles and it is making me cry. This is by far the most powerful dance I have ever seen….it is beyond moving, beyond relatable and just absolutely incredible. I am shook….

Kym: She is in tears because of the beauty and message.

Bruno: It was emotional and brilliant.

Carrie Ann: Thank you for the powerful message.

Derek: She made everyone feel powerful and shared a beautiful message.

Score: 10-9-10-9=38/40

Celebrity: Jenna Dewan

Claim to Fame: The Rookie star

Pro: Alan Bersten (subbing for Val Chmerkovskiy)

Dance: Viennese waltz dedicated to her mom Nancy

Song: Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers

Sammi: This is so beautiful and really showcases her talent as a dancer. I love how happy her mom is watching her and how Alan gave her a kiss on the hand like she was a princess and the way Jenna hugged her at the end.

Bruno: He loves when she gets lyrical.

Carrie Ann: She gives all her heart and soul and this was the ultimate breakthrough.

Derek: She is a class act.

Kym: She exceeded everyone’s expectations.

Score: 10-9-9-9=37/40

Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.

Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Foxtrot dedicated to his wife Shelby

Song: Stop This Train by John Mayer

Sammi: This was such a beautiful story done to dance, starting with his parents there….he’s done a lot of fantastic dances, but this one has the most love, emotion and beauty….it is his breakthrough in more ways than one. Their daughter coming in at the end was perfection.

Carrie Ann: What a beautiful way to tell his story.

Derek: This is what the show is all about.

Kym: She loved the dance and the three generations involved

Bruno: Brilliant!

Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Connor Wood

Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Viennese waltz dedicated to his dad Pete

Song: Piano Man by Billy Joel

Sammi: Aww, this is so sweet. His dad looks so honored to be there and the look of pride on his face is beautiful to witness. Lovely.

Derek: He has come such a long way.

Kym: It was a beautiful dedication.

Bruno: Pete raised a very, very nice young man….and the dance was properly executed.

Carrie Ann: He is working so hard and her most improved dancer.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Tyler Cameron

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star and host

Pro: Sharna Burgess

Dance: Contemporary dedicated to moms everywhere

Song: Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheeran

Sammi: Seeing the love he has for his mom and how much he misses her is breaking my heart. The story of her sending him Tate is just beautiful and there is not a dry eye anywhere after watching this dance, especially with his voiceovers. AND TYLER AND TATE ARE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!! MAZEL TOV!!!!

Kym: So many emotions…..

Bruno: He is in tears and loves it.

Carrie Ann: She loves how he is opening his expression and heart.

Derek: Get ready for your heart to explode as a girl dad.

Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Julia Stiles

Claim to Fame: Nineties teen idol/icon

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Contemporary dedicated to Heath Ledger

Song: I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli

Sammi: What a way to end the night….Heath is looking down from Heaven and cheering her on saying ‘good job, girl!’ the ending with her costars from 10 Things I Hate About you was absolutely unexpected and pure perfection.

Bruno: It was a beautiful tribute.

Carrie Ann: It makes her want to open her heart and she loved the tribute….and she is coming out of her shell.

Derek: This will last forever.

Kym: It was nostalgic and was a gorgeous dedication.

Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40

RESULTS!!! EVERYONE IS SAFE!!!!!!! All the scores from this week will be combined with next week and there will be a double elimination.

More next week with Shirley Ballas as a guest judge, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts