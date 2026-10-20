Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/20/2026
Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/20/2026
This is Dedication Night on Dancing With the Stars 35 on ABC. Tonight, the final ten contestants will dedicate their dances to someone or something special in their lives.
As always, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge. Kym Johnson is a guest judge.
After a fun opening act, we get down to business.
Celebrity: Ezra Frech
Claim to Fame: Paralympic star
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Contemporary dedicated to his mom Bahar
Song: Bloodline by Mon Rovia
Sammi: This is so beautiful. I am crying so hard right now…..just, this was perfect…..
Kym: It was beautiful and had everyone crying.
Bruno: So inspiring and life affirming.
Carrie Ann: He has a profound impact on everyone.
Derek: He tearfully talks about the dance and how beautiful it was.
For real, every single person is crying……
Score: 9-9-10-9=37/40
Celebrity: Tatyana Ali
Claim to Fame: Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star
Pro: Jan Ravnik
Dance: Viennese waltz dedicated to James Avery (with Alfonso as a surprise dancer)
Song: (You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am by Nancy Wilson
Sammi: She prerecorded the song for the dance! The dance itself is so classy and a beautiful tribute to James. Having Alfonso there is just icing on the cake. The picture at the end? Cue more tears…..WOW.
Bruno: She was flowing and floating on stage.
Carrie Ann: She is honored to have seen this.
Derek: She is one of the most improved dancers of the season.
Kym: It had an effortless ease.
Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Maura Higgins
Claim to Fame: Reality star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Paso Doble dedicated to Ireland
Song: I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys
Sammi: Michael Flatley wished her luck which is awesome. This is her most fun dance and I love how Lucky Howard, the award winning Irish dancer who helped them this week is in on the action. It definitely brought the spirit to the ballroom.
Carrie Ann: She loved the attack, but there was a lift and shoulder issues.
Derek: It was fantastic.
Kym: It was sooo good.
Bruno: Watch the shoulders, but he loves it.
Score: 8-9-9-9=35/40
Celebrity: Jackson Olson
Claim to Fame: Savannah Bananas star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Quickstep dedicated to his mom Laura
Song: L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole
Sammi: Awww, they are so cute and fun to watch! His mom looks like she is having so much fun and he looks so happy. Emma is just Emma-ing her way through the dance (read: being her sweet self!) and I cannot stop smiling.
Derek: What a step in the right direction but work on the frame.
Kym: He is the ultimate showman, but she agrees with Derek.
Bruno: He was at his charming best.
Carrie Ann: She sees where he gets his confidence from.
Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Amber Glenn
Claim to Fame: Olympic star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Contemporary dedicated to her sister Brooke
Song: Breathe Me by Sia
Sammi: She talks about how Brooke helped her through her mental health struggles and it is making me cry. This is by far the most powerful dance I have ever seen….it is beyond moving, beyond relatable and just absolutely incredible. I am shook….
Kym: She is in tears because of the beauty and message.
Bruno: It was emotional and brilliant.
Carrie Ann: Thank you for the powerful message.
Derek: She made everyone feel powerful and shared a beautiful message.
Score: 10-9-10-9=38/40
Celebrity: Jenna Dewan
Claim to Fame: The Rookie star
Pro: Alan Bersten (subbing for Val Chmerkovskiy)
Dance: Viennese waltz dedicated to her mom Nancy
Song: Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers
Sammi: This is so beautiful and really showcases her talent as a dancer. I love how happy her mom is watching her and how Alan gave her a kiss on the hand like she was a princess and the way Jenna hugged her at the end.
Bruno: He loves when she gets lyrical.
Carrie Ann: She gives all her heart and soul and this was the ultimate breakthrough.
Derek: She is a class act.
Kym: She exceeded everyone’s expectations.
Score: 10-9-9-9=37/40
Celebrity: Harry Shum Jr.
Claim to Fame: Grey’s Anatomy/Glee star
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Foxtrot dedicated to his wife Shelby
Song: Stop This Train by John Mayer
Sammi: This was such a beautiful story done to dance, starting with his parents there….he’s done a lot of fantastic dances, but this one has the most love, emotion and beauty….it is his breakthrough in more ways than one. Their daughter coming in at the end was perfection.
Carrie Ann: What a beautiful way to tell his story.
Derek: This is what the show is all about.
Kym: She loved the dance and the three generations involved
Bruno: Brilliant!
Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40
Celebrity: Connor Wood
Claim to Fame: Comedian/Podcaster
Pro: Rylee Arnold
Dance: Viennese waltz dedicated to his dad Pete
Song: Piano Man by Billy Joel
Sammi: Aww, this is so sweet. His dad looks so honored to be there and the look of pride on his face is beautiful to witness. Lovely.
Derek: He has come such a long way.
Kym: It was a beautiful dedication.
Bruno: Pete raised a very, very nice young man….and the dance was properly executed.
Carrie Ann: He is working so hard and her most improved dancer.
Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Tyler Cameron
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star and host
Pro: Sharna Burgess
Dance: Contemporary dedicated to moms everywhere
Song: Supermarket Flowers by Ed Sheeran
Sammi: Seeing the love he has for his mom and how much he misses her is breaking my heart. The story of her sending him Tate is just beautiful and there is not a dry eye anywhere after watching this dance, especially with his voiceovers. AND TYLER AND TATE ARE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!! MAZEL TOV!!!!
Kym: So many emotions…..
Bruno: He is in tears and loves it.
Carrie Ann: She loves how he is opening his expression and heart.
Derek: Get ready for your heart to explode as a girl dad.
Score: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Julia Stiles
Claim to Fame: Nineties teen idol/icon
Pro: Ezra Sosa
Dance: Contemporary dedicated to Heath Ledger
Song: I Can’t Take My Eyes Off You by Frankie Valli
Sammi: What a way to end the night….Heath is looking down from Heaven and cheering her on saying ‘good job, girl!’ the ending with her costars from 10 Things I Hate About you was absolutely unexpected and pure perfection.
Bruno: It was a beautiful tribute.
Carrie Ann: It makes her want to open her heart and she loved the tribute….and she is coming out of her shell.
Derek: This will last forever.
Kym: It was nostalgic and was a gorgeous dedication.
Score: 9-9-9-9=36/40
RESULTS!!! EVERYONE IS SAFE!!!!!!! All the scores from this week will be combined with next week and there will be a double elimination.
More next week with Shirley Ballas as a guest judge, stay tuned!