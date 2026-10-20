Sammi’s Favorite Things: YOUNG SHELDON: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy

As a fan of the Big Bang Theory universe, I was thrilled when my friend Jessica Radloff published a book about the show. When she announced that she was writing one about Young Sheldon, the show’s first spinoff, I was even happier, not only because I love the show, but also because I got to see my friend make her dreams come true.

YOUNG SHELDON: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy spills all the tea about what went on behind the scenes and some of the cast’s favorite memories.

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When Young Sheldon debuted in 2017, no one could have anticipated how The Big Bang Theory prequel would take on a life of its own separate from the mothership. Sure, the now-beloved sitcom was the top-rated scripted show over its seven-season run on CBS, but it truly became a phenomenon when it hit Netflix (as well as TikTok and YouTube), eventually becoming the most streamed show of 2024. Fans of all age ranges and demographics were won over by the show’s humor and heart, and the characters and young stars endeared themselves to both Big Bang devotees and viewers who were being introduced to the Cooper family for the first time.

YOUNG SHELDON is the surprising story of how the wholesome sitcom overcame major challenges off-camerato become a massive show beloved around the globe. Bestselling author and journalist Jessica Radloff delves into the cast and crew’s real-life family dynamic behind the scenes, explores the often taboo subjects the writers didn’t shy away from, and reveals all the stories behind Big Bangcanon-rewriting controversies and the heartbreak and anger over the decision to end the series. She explores a mix of memorable episodes—from the Jon Favreau-directed pilot to Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik’s return in the finale—through interviews with the entire cast, co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro, writers, producers, guest stars—and even the real-life parents. Fans of the show will love this revelatory behind-the-scenes look into one of the most heartwarming television hits of all time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Radloff is a New York Times best-selling author. She also hosts The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast for HBO Max and Warner Bros. For nearly 15 years, Jessica spearheaded Glamour magazine’s entertainment coverage in Los Angeles, eventually becoming Senior West Coast Editor of the brand. Jessica also works with all the major studios and streamers, hosting red carpet premieres for shows like Dutton Ranch and Outlander, and moderates panels for series including Shrinking, Bridgerton, The Madison, The Morning Show, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, All Her Fault, Lessons in Chemistry, and more. She has appeared regularly on Access Hollywood, as well as segments for Entertainment Tonight, The Talk, Good Morning America, TODAY, and more. She is a member of the Television Critics Association, the Critic’s Choice Association, and Screen Actors Guild. She is also an Associate Member of the Television Academy. Jessica is from St. Louis, Missouri. You can follow her on Instagram and TikTok at @jessicaradloff14.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts