Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2025 Winners Announced

WINNERS OF THE TENTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE DOCUMENTARY AWARDS

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Geeta Gandbhir – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST FIRST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay (HBO Max)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Toby Strong, Doug Anderson (Underwater Photography) – Ocean with David Attenborough (National Geographic)

BEST EDITING

Viridiana Lieberman – The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST SCORE

Alexei Aigui – Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

BEST NARRATION

Orwell: 2+2=5 (Neon)

Written by George Orwell, Adapted by Raoul Peck

Performed by Damian Lewis

BEST ARCHIVAL DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

The American Revolution (PBS)

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (National Geographic)

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL DOCUMENTARY

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY (TIE)

Becoming Led Zeppelin (Sony Pictures Classics)

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (Hulu, Onyx Collective)

BEST POLITICAL DOCUMENTARY

The Alabama Solution (HBO Max)

BEST SCIENCE/NATURE DOCUMENTARY

Ocean with David Attenborough (National Geographic)

BEST SPORTS DOCUMENTARY

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (Netflix)

BEST TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY

The Perfect Neighbor (Netflix)

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Saving Superman (Switchboard)

BEST LIMITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Mr. Scorsese (Apple TV)

BEST ONGOING DOCUMENTARY SERIES

30 for 30 (ESPN Films)

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 500 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content.

