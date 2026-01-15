Cooking Channel June 2023 Schedule

This month Cooking Channel is firing up the grill with more episodes of BBQ Across America. Hit the road with Michael Symon Thursdays at 9pmET/6pmPT as he stops by major barbecue hotspots across the country. Follow along as Michael meets with seasoned pitmasters to dig deep into the techniques and flavors of all their barbecued specialties. Join the Cooking Channel conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

PREMIERE EPISODES INCLUDE:

BBQ Across America

· Premiering Thursday, June 1st at 9pmET/6pmPT- “Between Two Buns: A Story of Pulled Pork”

Primarily pork with a vinegar-based sauce, Carolina barbecue is best showcased with the pulled pork sandwich. Michael Symon discovers that in competitions, pitmasters use new flavor profiles and techniques to prepare a winning plate of this barbecue classic.

· Premiering Thursday, June 8th at 9pmET/6pmPT- “Gird Your Pork Loins!”

In Georgia barbecue competitions, there’s a new category of meat — the pork loin. One of the most difficult cuts of meat to prepare for competition, pork loin separates the amateurs from the pros. In Tifton, Georgia, Michael Symon gets to the core of barbecue when he sees how pitmasters smoke this meat to tender perfection.

DIGITAL CONTENT

