Baking Championship: Next Gen Recap for 1/12/2026

The remaining Baking Championship: Next Gen teams are making family-themed recipes tonight. The flavors, decorations, and story must be about their loved ones and show why they are so important to them……all in two in a half houres.

Duff’s real name is Jeffery….the more you know!

Abby and Cameron make chocolate chip blondies in honor of their grandma, who loves chocolate. They will be cut into palm trees, octopus and dolphins to represent their family in Florida.

Genesis and Akbar make German chocolate cake with caramel, coconut and pecan in honor of their dad. It will have basketballs due to their love of the game.

Leia and Kiera make Meyer lemon cake with Italian meringue buttercream in a vanilla flavor. This is in honor of their grandparents, who have lemon trees.

Abigail and Kenneth a lemon raspberry cake with tractor decorations since their family lives on a farm and this is their favorite cake.

Kavya and Taanvi make a peach upside down cake, which honors their former home with a peach tree. It will also have decorations to represent their Indian and Texas heratige.

Jovie and Lenore make cherry pie and honor their grandfather and his love of guitars.

Genesis and Akbar’s cake bubbles and burns. They need to start over, this time with the flour.

Harper and Holland make a Kladdkaka cake to represent their trip to France. It will also have fruit and whipped cream to honor their other siblings.

Leila and Melody make a chocolate pistachio cake with raspberry flavoring.

Norah and Olivia make chocolate cherry thumbprint cookies for their mom, who loves cherries.

Emmett and Maci make ski themed magic cookie bars for their dad, who loves skiing.

Kavya and Taanvi’s cake falls apart, so they find a way to decorate it with their pickleball theme.

Dance party!!! Abby and Cameron win the dance off and get five extra minutes to use for themselves of to give to another team.

Leila and Melody are struggling, so Cameron gives them the five-minute advantage. Hugs all around!

Time to judge! Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown give the pros and cons of each one before deliberating.

Harper and Holland and Jovie and Lenore are the top two, with Jovie and Lenore winning the challenge.

Taanvi and Kavya and Norah and Olivia are in the bottom two, with Norah and Olivia going home.

More next week, stay tuned!