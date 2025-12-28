Actress Brigitte Bardot Passes Away at 91

Sad news for Hollywood this morning. Actress Brigitte Bardot, known for her work in Marina, The Girl in the Bikini, Viva Maria! and Contempt, has died, she was 91 years old.

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” her charity said in a statement to AFP on Sunday, December 28.

While it is unclear as to what caused her death, the former actress was said to have been having health issues over the past few years.

Brigitte retired from acting at the age of 39 and became an animal rights activist, leading to her starting the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1989. Her last acting project was in 1973, as per IMDb.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.