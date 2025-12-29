31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Favorite Hair Products

Need new hair care for the new year? Check out Giovanni Eco Chic Beauty! More details below:

Giovanni ® Eco Chic ® Beauty is the #1 selling hair care brand in the United States Natural Products Industry (according to SPINs data). Giovanni ® Eco Chic ® Beauty combines natural and botanical ingredients, recyclable packaging, and innovative formulas with a commitment to creativity and self-expression. The products are a staple in fashion shows, and the entertainment industry, making them essential for any fashion-forward individual. With a range of options for all hair types, Giovanni ® Eco Chic ® Beauty ensures your hair is as stylish as your wardrobe.