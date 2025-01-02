Wayne Osmond Passes Away at 73

Sad news for the music world today. Wayne Osmond, famed musician and brother of famous singing duo Donny and Marie, has died. He was 73 years old.

His family has said that he suffered a massive stroke and passed away on New Year’s Day.

His brother Merrill posted the sad news on his official Facebook page:

Wayne, along with his brothers Merrill, Alan and Jay, had their own singing group called The Osmond Brothers and would go on to perform as regulars on the Andy Williams Show. They were later joined by Donny and Marie, and released several hit songs, including Love Me for A Reason and Down by the Lazy River.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.