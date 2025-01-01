Celebrity Babies Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes First Baby By Sammi Turano on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Table of Contents Toggle Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes First BabyRelated posts: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes First Baby Baby makes three! Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her partner Ken Urker have welcomed their first baby on December 28th. The little girl is named Aurora. View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time Instagram embed code generator Congratulations to the new parents! Click to rate this post! [Total: 0 Average: 0] Related posts: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Announces Pregnancy Kourtney Kardashian Expecting First Child with Travis Barker Dancing With the Stars Alum Mark Ballas Expecting Baby with Wife BC Jean RHONY Alum Eboni K Williams is Pregnant See also Jessie James Decker Welcomes Son with Eric Decker celebrity babies Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes First Baby 0