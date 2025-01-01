Gypsy Rose Blanchard Welcomes First Baby

Celebrity Babies

By on Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Baby makes three! Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her partner Ken Urker have welcomed their first baby on December 28th. The little girl is named Aurora.

Congratulations to the new parents!

