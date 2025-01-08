Jimmy Carter Funeral News

Celebrity Death

On Thursday, Jan. 9 C-SPAN will have LIVE and commercial-free coverage of President Jimmy Carter’s memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. President-Elect Donald Trump and all living former presidents will attend. Our coverage will also include the following:

  • President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to the National Cathedral
  • President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to Joint Base Andrews
  • President Jimmy Carter Arrives in Georgia
  • President Jimmy Carter Arrival to Private Funeral Service
  • President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to Gravesite

Source: https://www.c-span.org/event/public-affairs-event/president-jimmy-carter-memorial-service-at-national-cathedral/429876

