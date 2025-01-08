Jimmy Carter Funeral News

On Thursday, Jan. 9 C-SPAN will have LIVE and commercial-free coverage of President Jimmy Carter’s memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. President-Elect Donald Trump and all living former presidents will attend. Our coverage will also include the following:

President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to the National Cathedral

President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to Joint Base Andrews

President Jimmy Carter Arrives in Georgia

President Jimmy Carter Arrival to Private Funeral Service

President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to Gravesite

Source: https://www.c-span.org/event/public-affairs-event/president-jimmy-carter-memorial-service-at-national-cathedral/429876