Jimmy Carter Funeral News
On Thursday, Jan. 9 C-SPAN will have LIVE and commercial-free coverage of President Jimmy Carter’s memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC. President-Elect Donald Trump and all living former presidents will attend. Our coverage will also include the following:
- President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to the National Cathedral
- President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to Joint Base Andrews
- President Jimmy Carter Arrives in Georgia
- President Jimmy Carter Arrival to Private Funeral Service
- President Jimmy Carter Motorcade to Gravesite
Source: https://www.c-span.org/event/public-affairs-event/president-jimmy-carter-memorial-service-at-national-cathedral/429876
