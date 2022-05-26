0 0

Read Time: 30 Second

Musician Andy Fletcher Dead at 60

Sad news for the music world today. Andy Fletcher, who was one of the founding members of Depeche Mode, has died. He was 60 years old.

No cause of death has been revealed as of press time, but the band released a statement on social media regarding his death:

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

Happy 0 0 % Sad 0 0 % Excited 0 0 % Sleepy 0 0 % Angry 0 0 % Surprise 0 0 %

Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. See author's posts

Continue Reading

Social Media