The College Admissions Scandal Movie Trailer Released

New York, NY – September 6, 2019 – Lifetime has released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming Ripped From the Headlines feature, The College Admissions Scandal premiering Saturday, October 12 at 8pm ET/PT. Penelope Ann Miller (Riverdale, American Crime), Mia Kirshner (Star Trek: Discovery, The L Word) and Michael Shanks (Stargate: Atlantis, Saving Hope), star in the film which follows the story of over 50 wealthy and elite families that tried to cheat the college admissions system.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=O5J2_EI7go4

The College Admissions Scandal follows two wealthy mothers, Caroline (Miller), a sought after interior designer and Bethany (Kirshner), an owner of a successful financial services firm, who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college. When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer (Shanks), offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, Caroline and Bethany willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads. But when Singer cooperates with the FBI and pleads guilty, the mothers who risked everything for their kids, must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.

The College Admissions Scandal is produced by Varsity Films Inc. The film is executive produced by Gail Katz. Adam Salky will direct from a script by Stephen Tolkin.

About Lifetime

