The Challenge All Stars Cast Announced
December 18, 2024 — On the heels of the legendary 40th season of The Challenge, the hit reality competition franchise brings its fan-favorite rivals twist to The Challenge All Stars. In a series first, the new season pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere Wednesday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.
The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include:
Adam & Steve
- Adam Larson (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: DadamLarson X: @DadamLarson
- Steve Meinke (3 Challenges) – IG: Meinke_Drop X: @Meinke_Drop
Amber & Fessy
- Amber Borzotra (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: AmberBorzotra X: @AmberBorzotra
- Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat (5 Challenges) – IG: FessyFitness X: @FessyFitness
Aneesa & Ashley M.
- Aneesa Ferreira (18 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV
- Ashley Mitchell (9 Challenges, 2 wins) – IG: MTVAshleyBrooke X: @MTVAshleyBrooke
Ashley K. & Dario
- Ashley Kelsey (2 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: AshleyMarieKelsey X: @AshleyMarieMTV
- Dario Medrano (4 Challenges) – IG: DarioMedrano__ X: @Dario_medrano_
Big T & Corey
- Big T (5 Challenges) – IG: BigTFaz X: @TheOGBig_T
- Corey Lay (2 Challenges) – IG: CoreyLay X: @CoreyLay
Beth & Jonna
- Beth Stolarczyk (9 Challenges) – IG: BethsRealWorld X: @BethsRealWorld
- Jonna Mannion (11 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: jonnamannion X: @jonnamtv
Da’Vonne & Shane
- Da’Vonne Rogers (2 Challenges) – IG: DaVonneDianne_ X: @DaVonneDianne_
- Shane Landrum (7 Challenges) – IG: Shannanity
Devin & Leroy
- Devin Walker (8 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: mtv_devin X: @MTVDevinWalker
- Leroy Garrett (14 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85
Frank & Sam
- Frank Sweeney (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: FrankSweeneyFox X: @FrankSweeneyFox
- Sam McGinn (1 Challenge, 1 Win) – IG: SamRW26 X: @SamIAmMTV
Katie & Veronica
- Katie Cooley (12 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: KatieCooley26 X: @KatieCooley26
- Veronica Portillo (14 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: V_Cakes X: @V_cakes
KellyAnne & Sylvia
- KellyAnne Judd (8 Challenges) – IG: kellyannejudd X: @kellyannejudd
- Sylvia Elsrode (4 Challenges) – IG: Syl_Marie_88
Melissa & Nicole
- Melissa Reeves (4 Challenges) – IG: DJMelReeves X: @DJMelReeves
- Nicole Zanatta (4 Challenges) – IG: N_ZanattaMTV X: @N_ZanattaMTV
Nany & Turbo
- Nany González (12 Challenges) – IG: NanyCarmen
- Turbo (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: TurabiX: @TurabiCamkiran
