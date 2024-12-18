TV News

The Challenge All Stars Cast Announced

By on Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Challenge All Stars Cast Announced 

December 18, 2024 — On the heels of the legendary 40th season of The Challenge, the hit reality competition franchise brings its fan-favorite rivals twist to The Challenge All Stars. In a series first, the new season pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals.  The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere Wednesday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

 

The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include:

 

Adam & Steve

Amber & Fessy

Aneesa & Ashley M.

Ashley K. & Dario

Big T & Corey

Beth & Jonna

Da’Vonne & Shane

Devin & Leroy

See also  MTV Real World News

Frank & Sam

Katie & Veronica

KellyAnne & Sylvia

Melissa & Nicole

Nany & Turbo

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailMTV’s Ex On The Beach Announces New Cast Preview for MTV’s Ex on the Beach Reunion Jersey Shore Cast Reacts to Snooki’s Retirement MTV VMAs 2024 Winners Announced
0
Related Posts