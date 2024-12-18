The Challenge All Stars Cast Announced

December 18, 2024 — On the heels of the legendary 40th season of The Challenge, the hit reality competition franchise brings its fan-favorite rivals twist to The Challenge All Stars. In a series first, the new season pairs up memorable power players and redemption seekers with their biggest rivals. The Challenge All Stars: Rivals will premiere Wednesday, January 29 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

The stacked roster and rivals’ duos include:

Adam & Steve

Adam Larson (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: DadamLarson X: @DadamLarson

Steve Meinke (3 Challenges) – IG: Meinke_Drop X: @Meinke_Drop

Amber & Fessy

Amber Borzotra (4 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: AmberBorzotra X: @AmberBorzotra

Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat (5 Challenges) – IG: FessyFitness X: @FessyFitness

Aneesa & Ashley M.

Aneesa Ferreira (18 Challenges) – IG: AneesaMTV X: @AneesaMTV

Ashley Mitchell (9 Challenges, 2 wins) – IG: MTVAshleyBrooke X: @MTVAshleyBrooke

Ashley K. & Dario

Ashley Kelsey (2 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: AshleyMarieKelsey X: @AshleyMarieMTV

Dario Medrano (4 Challenges) – IG: DarioMedrano__ X: @Dario_medrano_

Big T & Corey

Big T (5 Challenges) – IG: BigTFaz X: @TheOGBig_T

Corey Lay (2 Challenges) – IG: CoreyLay X: @CoreyLay

Beth & Jonna

Beth Stolarczyk (9 Challenges) – IG: BethsRealWorld X: @BethsRealWorld

Jonna Mannion (11 Challenges, 2 Wins) – IG: jonnamannion X: @jonnamtv

Da’Vonne & Shane

Da’Vonne Rogers (2 Challenges) – IG: DaVonneDianne_ X: @DaVonneDianne_

Shane Landrum (7 Challenges) – IG: Shannanity

Devin & Leroy

Devin Walker (8 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: mtv_devin X: @MTVDevinWalker

Leroy Garrett (14 Challenges) – IG: royleethebarber X: @Bruce_lee85

Frank & Sam

Frank Sweeney (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: FrankSweeneyFox X: @FrankSweeneyFox

Sam McGinn (1 Challenge, 1 Win) – IG: SamRW26 X: @SamIAmMTV

Katie & Veronica

Katie Cooley (12 Challenges, 1 win) – IG: KatieCooley26 X: @KatieCooley26

Veronica Portillo (14 Challenges, 3 Wins) – IG: V_Cakes X: @V_cakes

KellyAnne & Sylvia

KellyAnne Judd (8 Challenges) – IG: kellyannejudd X: @kellyannejudd

Sylvia Elsrode (4 Challenges) – IG: Syl_Marie_88

Melissa & Nicole

Melissa Reeves (4 Challenges) – IG: DJMelReeves X: @DJMelReeves

Nicole Zanatta (4 Challenges) – IG: N_ZanattaMTV X: @N_ZanattaMTV

Nany & Turbo

Nany González (12 Challenges) – IG: NanyCarmen

Turbo (3 Challenges, 1 Win) – IG: TurabiX: @TurabiCamkiran