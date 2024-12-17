Supergirl Stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Are Married!

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a WEDDING!!

Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood exchanged vows this past Sunday with fellow CW stars Kevin Smith, Odette Annable and Paul Wesley in attendance.

According to E! News, the duo exchanged vows at a private estate in Ojai, California, with the reception being held in an adjacent grove of trees. More details will be shared as they become available.

The two met on the set of the show, where they actually played love interests.

Congrats to the happy couple!