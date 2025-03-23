Katie Thurston and Jeff Arcuri are Married

Bachelorette no more! Katie Thurston, who was on season twenty-five of The Bachelor and season seventeen of The Bachelorette, is married to longtime love Jeff Arcuri. Us Weekly was the first to report the news and the couple confirmed it via social media.

The couple exchanged vows at home on March 22, 2025, celebrating with their families and dog Charlie. A private dinner followed the ceremony. The couple plans to have a bigger celebration after Katie beats cancer.

The couple met via Instagram and have been dating since 2024.

Katie, who was recently diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, has gushed about her new husband, saying that he has been there for her through it all since she got the news of her diagnosis.

He even rescheduled his comedy tour to go to appointments with her and vowed to be by her side through both her cancer and fertility treatments. The two, who plan on starting a family together in the future, were open about her IVF process.

Congratulations to the happy couple.