Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are Married

Good Morning Marriage! GMA anchor Robin Roberts and her longtime partner Amber Laign are married. The couple, who have been together for more than two decades, made the official announcement via their dog’s Instagram page last night. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Man LuKas (@lil_man_lukas)

The couple have had several pre-wedding celebrations on GMA, including a joint bachelorette party and an official wedding countdown. However, details of their ceremony and reception have not been released as of press time.

More details will be released as they become available. Best wishes to the happy couple!

